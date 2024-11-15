Stars score 7 for 2nd straight game, ease past Bruins

Duchene scored to give Dallas a 1-0 lead 1:09 into the first period. Marchment protected the puck as he skated behind the net and then dropped it to Duchene at the left face-off circle.

“I think they did a good job getting a quick start. We weren’t ready for the push. That’s something we need to regroup on and identify moving forward,” Swayman said.

Dadonov made it 2-0 at 6:36 when he converted on a penalty shot after he was hooked on a breakaway by Boston defenseman Mason Lohrei.

“To be honest, I was pretty tired. I just opened my blade and see the hole and shoot,” Dadonov said. “We needed that bounce back after the Winnipeg game. Nice to score seven two games in a row, but it’s probably not going to be every game. We have to work on details. Every game starts 0-0.”

“I didn’t know he was that good on penalty shots,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “Big goal for us at that time, a 2-0 lead is really important for us. [Dadonov] is a guy that you can count on to show up and play, especially against big, heavy, hard teams. He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s got a big heart and big battle level.”

Coyle cut the lead to 2-1 at 17:48 when Trent Frederic found him charging to the net at the right post.

Logan Stankoven extended the lead to 3-1 at 14:15 in the second period when he picked up a rebound in front of the net.

“We lost every battle. Soft on the puck, soft everywhere. Not finishing checks. We just got embarrassed today,” Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov said. “We take a step forward and take a step backwards. It’s hard to win in this league. There are good teams. They’re going to put you on your heels, and you got to deal with pressure.”

Back scored his first career NHL goal to make it 4-1 at 15:56 when he poked in a loose puck.

“That was a little ‘PK’ poke check. No, I don’t know what that was,” Back said. “I saw [Colin Blackwell] try to get the puck to me for like five seconds, from the blue line down to the hash marks. It was great that those guys were out on the ice with me, the guys I’ve been playing with.”