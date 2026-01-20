Bruins at Stars projected lineups

BRUINS (28-19-2) at STARS (27-13-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, NESN, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Billy Sweezey

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Andrew Peeke (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Adam Erne, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

Bruins defenseman Henri Jokiharju was designated as non-roster on Sunday because of a personal matter; in a corresponding move, Sweezey was an emergency recall from Providence of the American Hockey League. ... Peeke will be a game-time decision after missing a 5-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday; the defenseman participated in an optional morning skate. ... Boston placed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers Tuesday with the purpose of assigning him to Providence. ... A few undisclosed Stars players have illnesses and will be game-time decisions, coach Glen Gulutzan said. ... Rantanen is expected to play after not practicing Monday (maintenance).