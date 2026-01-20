Bruins at Stars projected lineups

BRUINS (28-19-2) at STARS (27-13-9)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, NESN, SNE
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Billy Sweezey
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Eyssimont
Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Andrew Peeke (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Capobianco -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Adam Erne, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
Bruins defenseman Henri Jokiharju was designated as non-roster on Sunday because of a personal matter; in a corresponding move, Sweezey was an emergency recall from Providence of the American Hockey League. ... Peeke will be a game-time decision after missing a 5-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday; the defenseman participated in an optional morning skate. ... Boston placed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers Tuesday with the purpose of assigning him to Providence. ... A few undisclosed Stars players have illnesses and will be game-time decisions, coach Glen Gulutzan said. ... Rantanen is expected to play after not practicing Monday (maintenance).