Voronkov, Monahan each score twice, Blue Jackets cruise past Bruins

Werenski gets 4 assists for Columbus, which is 3-0-1 in past 4

Bruins at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Dmitri Voronkov scored twice and had an assist and Sean Monahan had two goals to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on Friday.

Zach Werenski had four assists, Kirill Marchenko had a goal and two assists and Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets (15-15-6), who are 3-0-1 in the past four games.

Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle each scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves for the Bruins (19-14-4), who ended a five-game point streak (4-0-1).

The Blue Jackets have outscored the Bruins 11-3 in their first two games this season. The teams will play each other for the final time in Boston on Saturday.

Monahan made it 1-0 at 11:29 of the first period with a power-play goal in his 800th NHL game. He gathered a rebound of a Werenski shot and scooped it over Korpisalo.

Zacha tied it 1-1 at 15:13 with a shot from low in the left circle off a wraparound no-look pass by David Pastrnak.

Adam Fantilli regained the lead, 2-1, at 7:00 of the second period. He streaked down the slot to receive a pass from Voronkov and scored on the forehand under the bar.

Monahan upped the lead to 3-1 at 8:13 with a one-timer from a Werenski pass for his 13th goal. Voronkov added a power-play goal at 9:47 on a backhander near the left post to increase the lead to 4-1.

Voronkov scored the Blue Jackets' third power-play goal at 19:14 to make it 5-1 when he banged in a rebound in the crease. Columbus ended the game 3-for-3 on the man advantage.

Marchenko made it 6-1 at 3:04 of the third period, and Coyle cut it to 6-2 at 4:08 by scoring in his third straight game.

