Lindholm has goal, assist, Bruins hold off Avalanche

Pastrnak, Coyle score; Rantanen, Makar each gets 3 points for Colorado, which falls to 0-4-0

Bruins at Avalanche | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Hampus Lindholm had a goal and an assist, and the Boston Bruins held on for a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and Cole Koepke each scored for the Bruins (3-2-0). Joonas Korpisalo made 22 saves in his first win for Boston.

Korpisalo was acquired in a trade from the Ottawa Senators on June 24.

Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and two assists for the Avalanche (0-4-0), who have lost four straight to open a season for the first time since 1998-99. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.

Koepke gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 13:46 of the first period when he deflected in Andrew Peeke’s shot from the right wall.

Ross Colton tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 15:07. He took a pass from Rantanen inside the right circle and snapped it far side beyond the blocker of Korpisalo.

Coyle put Boston back ahead 2-1 at 17:09 on the power play, redirecting Mason Lohrei’s centering pass at the right post.

Pastrnak extended it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 9:09 of the second period. He drove the crease from the back side and deflected Lindholm’s centering pass into the open net.

Lindholm pushed it to 4-1 just 13 seconds later with a shot from the left half-wall through traffic.

Makar cut it to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 11:15 on a slap shot from the point.

Rantanen made it 4-3 with a power-play goal at 4:52 of the third period, one-timing a pass from Makar at the right face-off dot.

John Beecher scored an empty-net goal at 17:59 for the 5-3 final after MacKinnon lost the puck at center ice.

