Bruins at Avalanche projected lineups

BRUINS (3-2-0) at AVALANCHE (4-0-1)
9 p.m. ET; KTVD, NESN, ALT
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Michael Eyssimont
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Viktor Arvidsson
John Beecher -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Marat Khusnutdinov, Jeffrey Viel, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: None
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard
(upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)
Status report
Hampus Lindholm will be a game-time decision after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Kiviranta, a forward, will be out indefinitely. ... Bardakov will make his NHL debut. ... Blackwood, whose conditioning stint with Colorado of the American Hockey League ended Friday, will not dress; the goalie has not yet played this season.