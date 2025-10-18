Bruins at Avalanche projected lineups

BRUINS (3-2-0) at AVALANCHE (4-0-1)

9 p.m. ET; KTVD, NESN, ALT

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Michael Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Viktor Arvidsson

John Beecher -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marat Khusnutdinov, Jeffrey Viel, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: None

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard

(upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

Status report

Hampus Lindholm will be a game-time decision after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Kiviranta, a forward, will be out indefinitely. ... Bardakov will make his NHL debut. ... Blackwood, whose conditioning stint with Colorado of the American Hockey League ended Friday, will not dress; the goalie has not yet played this season.