Marchand leaves Bruins game against Penguins with upper-body injury

PITTSBURGH -- Brad Marchand was helped off the ice early in a game for the Boston Bruins against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

The 36-year-old forward was hit by Penguins defenseman P.O. Joseph on a power play at 5:52, falling face-first into the boards. He remained down for several minutes before being partially carried to the locker room by teammate David Pastrnak and a trainer.

The Bruins announced in the second period Marchand sustained an upper-body injury and was unlikely to return.

Marchand, who is Bruins captain, has 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 60 games during his 16th NHL season. A four-time All-Star, was selected by Boston in the third round (No. 71) of the 2006 NHL Draft and won the Stanley Cup in 2011 and the 4 Nations Face-Off with Canada last month.

He is fifth in team history with 976points (422 goals, 554 assists), behind Ray Bourque (1,506 points), Johnny Bucyk (1,339), Patrice Bergeron (1,040) and Phil Esposito (1,012).