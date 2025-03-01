Marchand leaves Bruins game against Penguins with upper-body injury

Forward was hit by Pittsburgh defenseman Joseph in 1st period

Marchand injury March 1

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By SC/HEDSBOX: Marchand leaves Bruins game with injury

PITTSBURGH -- Brad Marchand was helped off the ice early in a game for the Boston Bruins against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

The 36-year-old forward was hit by Penguins defenseman P.O. Joseph on a power play at 5:52, falling face-first into the boards. He remained down for several minutes before being partially carried to the locker room by teammate David Pastrnak and a trainer.

The Bruins announced in the second period Marchand sustained an upper-body injury and was unlikely to return.

Marchand, who is Bruins captain, has 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 60 games during his 16th NHL season. A four-time All-Star, was selected by Boston in the third round (No. 71) of the 2006 NHL Draft and won the Stanley Cup in 2011 and the 4 Nations Face-Off with Canada last month.

He is fifth in team history with 976points (422 goals, 554 assists), behind Ray Bourque (1,506 points), Johnny Bucyk (1,339), Patrice Bergeron (1,040) and Phil Esposito (1,012).

Latest News

Sorokin credited with goal for Islanders in win against Predators

Ovechkin scores No. 884 for Capitals in loss to Lightning

Red Wings pay tribute to Gaudreau brothers, arrive at Stadium Series in their jerseys

Stanley Cup star of show at Honda PreGame prior to Stadium Series

Stadium Series Pep Rally sees O.A.R., Ohio State band rock St. John Arena

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Sorokin latest NHL goalie with a goal

Nyquist traded to Wild by Predators for 2nd-round pick in 2026 Draft

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk, Norris, Pinto to return for Senators against Sharks

Blue Jackets wear ‘signature Johnny fit’ for Stadium Series arrival 

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 884, now 11 from breaking NHL record

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for February

Lindgren, Vesey traded to Avalanche by Rangers for de Haan, Parssinen, draft picks

Capitals, Lightning wear special helmet decals for victims of airline crash

Michkov named NHL Rookie of the Month for February

NHL Trade Buzz: Nyquist held out by Predators against Islanders

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today