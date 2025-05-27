Blashill projects Bedard reaching 'another level' with Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Jeff Blashill likes a lot of what the Chicago Blackhawks offer, from the challenge of rebuilding the team to its former prominence to getting the most out of a strong group of young players, including 19-year-old center Connor Bedard.

Blashill was named 42nd coach in Blackhawks history May 22.

"I think Connor's going to get to another level," Blashill said at United Center on Tuesday. "I don't think there's any question because like other superstars in this league, he has the drive, the want, to be the very, very best he can be.

"There's zero doubt of the ability that he has. When you watch him with the puck on his stick, both his ability to shoot pucks and his ability to create plays and make passes is really, really elite. There's zero doubt about that."

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, led the Blackhawks last season with 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists) in 82 games. He won the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the League's top rookie, in 2023-24, when he led Chicago with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games.

"Working toward Connor's strengths will be important," Blashill said. "Making sure you're stopping on pucks, making sure your changes are great, making sure you're (taking) short shifts, all those things lead to the development side of a winner. Then there's also the development side of continuing to find ways to separate yourself. In Connor's case, how can he separate himself with the puck to create a little bit more space, because when he has space in the offensive zone, he's excellent as we stand here today."

Before Blashill was a Tampa Bay Lightning assistant the past three seasons and coach of the Detroit Red Wings from 2015-22, he spent plenty of time focused on developing young players while coach of Detroit's American Hockey League affiliate in Grand Rapids from 2012-15. He also coached the United States at the IIHF World Championship three times (2017-19), winning bronze in 2018, and was an assistant at the 2009 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2022 Worlds.

Bedard isn't the only good, young player in the Blackhawks system. Defenseman Alex Vlasic, 23, and forward Frank Nazar, 21, are two of Chicago's top players; Vlasic had 30 points (four goals, 26 assists) in 82 games and Nazar had 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 53 games. Both won gold with the United States at the 2025 World Championship on Sunday.

Artyom Levshunov, a 19-year-old defenseman chosen with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, had six assists in 18 games for the Blackhawks. Defenseman Sam Rinzel, 20, looked good after finishing his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota, with five assists in nine games. Oliver Moore, a 20-year-old forward who also went to Minnesota, had four assists in nine games.

"I just think it's a group of young guys who are really, really talented at each position and that's a very unique thing," Blashill said. "Again, does that mean there's not work ahead? No. We've got a lot of work ahead to make sure we're teaching the right fundamentals and habits it takes on a daily basis to become the two-way players that are needed to win championships that you see in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs right now."

Blashill's staff nearly is complete. Anders Sorensen, Chicago's interim coach for the final 56 games of last season (17-30-9) after Luke Richardson was fired Dec. 5, is staying as an assistant. Blashill said he's long known Sorensen, who coached several Blackhawks players in Rockford of the AHL from 2022-24. Goaltending coach Jimmy Waite also will remain on the staff.

Michael Peca joined the Blackhawks as an assistant after two seasons holding the same position with the New York Rangers. Peca had 465 points (176 goals, 289 assists) in 864 games for the Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blackhawks have qualified for the playoffs once in the past eight seasons (2019-20) after winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Blashill reminded the media that it's going to take time to get there, but there are pieces in place who will be key to their success.

"The scouts here have done an excellent job," he said. "We have a number of great, great young players in the system and also young players that are going to be with us to start the season in Chicago and knocking on the door in Rockford. We have an opportunity to have depth at every position and, honestly, potential superstars at every position and that's very, very unique in this League. My job now is to help mold them, teach them, coach them and lead them to become great winners in this league. It's a job I look forward to."