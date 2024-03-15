Ben Stelter Foundation announces new cancer treatment center in Edmonton

EDMONTON -- The Ben Stelter Foundation is looking to bring a new form of cancer treatment to Canada.

The fund named after Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter, who captured the hearts of the team and city during his battle with cancer, on Thursday announced plans to be involved in the building of a new proton therapy treatment center.

Ben Stelter died in August 2022 from glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, at the age of 6. Ben’s father Mike is currently in a cancer battle of his own, which required him to travel to the University of Pennsylvania for proton therapy treatment, which is not available in Canada.

“It was difficult to put into words how hard it was to be separated from my family for nine months,” Mike Stelter said Thursday. “It puts an incredible strain on the family along with a tremendous financial burden.”

Mike Stelter was diagnosed with sarcoma in April after doctors found a tumor in his back.

“The proton therapy treatment was painless, I was usually in and out of the facility in 30 minutes,” Stelter said. “I’m happy to report I no longer have to take steroids for pain due to the treatments.”