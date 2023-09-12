'Behind The Glass' docuseries on Kings training camp to debut

The National Hockey League (NHL®) and NHL Network™ today announced they will partner with the Los Angeles Kings® for the fourth season of their all-access preseason docuseries Behind The Glass. Premiering Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET and produced by NHL Network in association with NHL Productions, the Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp three-part series will take a behind-the-scenes look at the intensity, drama and competition of an NHL preseason through the lens of the two-time Stanley Cup Champion Kings. The Behind The Glass series launched in 2018, marking the first-ever national docuseries covering an NHL training camp.

Behind The Glass will provide an inside look at the Kings’ trip to the Southern Hemisphere when they play the Arizona Coyotes in Melbourne, Australia on September 23rd and 24th for the 2023 NHL Global Series. The series will mark the first-ever NHL games played in Australia. Beginning this week in LA, players will be featured away from the rink and mic’d up for unparalleled content as they compete to solidify their spot on the roster and ultimately prepare for the regular season opener on October 11th against the Colorado Avalanche.

After back-to-back Stanley Cup Playoff berths, the Kings bolstered their roster during the offseason and raised expectations for the organization. Behind The Glass will follow its primary architect, vice president and general manager Rob Blake, and head coach Todd McLellan as they lead the team throughout training camp and shape the vision for a perennial Stanley Cup contender. Newly acquired center Pierre-Luc Dubois joins rising stars Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala among those who will be profiled alongside a veteran core that includes two-time Stanley Cup Champions Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty. Team President Luc Robitaille will also detail what it means to be a King from the unique perspective that only the Hall of Famer can share.

The first season of Behind The Glass in 2018 offered fans an unprecedented look inside the NHL preseason of the New Jersey Devils, followed by behind-the-scenes insight to the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2019 edition of Behind The Glass. Following a two-year pause for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nashville Predators were featured on Behind The Glass leading into last season.

“Through three seasons, Behind the Glass has taken fans into the promise and complexities of NHL training camp," said NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer. “But the highlight of these shows are the international trips. In past years, we followed Jakub Voráček to Czechia and Nico Hischier and Roman Josi to Switzerland as they played in front of their families for the very first time in their NHL careers. This year, we’ve raised the stakes by joining the Kings for the NHL Global Series – Melbourne, the NHL’s first-ever games in Australia. Behind the Glass is another example of the type of exclusive and unprecedented access NHL Productions proudly delivers to fans.”

“The LA Kings are honored to participate in Behind The Glass which we believe will profile our team and our organization in a unique, never-before-seen manner,” said Robitaille. “We look forward to working with the NHL to help tell our story, and we believe our fans and the hockey world will be excited to see the final product as we enter the 2023-24 season with high expectations.”

“Our fans crave Behind The Glass content, especially this time of year as the excitement of a new season is palpable,” said NHL Network Vice President of Production Josh Bernstein. “Having our cameras embedded with the Kings will unearth new storylines about the team, which perfectly aligns with our daily goal to bring fans closer to the game.”

Exclusive bonus content and clips from each episode of Behind The Glass will be shared by the NHL, NHL Network and the Kings across their digital and social media platforms using #BehindTheGlass. In addition to its schedule on NHL Network, each episode of Behind The Glass will be made available on the NHL’s YouTube platform.