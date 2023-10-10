Bedard's Blackhawks jersey top seller in NHL since June

Connor Bedard was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft in June. Since then, he has the top-selling jersey in the NHL.

The 18-year-old forward will make his highly anticipated NHL debut for the Chicago Blackhawks against Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS). Bedard will play against his childhood idol, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, whose jersey ranks fourth on NHLshop.com and NHLshop.ca.

Jack Hughes' jersey was No. 2 after the forward had a New Jersey Devils record 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) last season.

The Boston Bruins had three players on the list: captain Brad Marchand (No. 3), forward David Pastrnak (No. 5) and Patrice Bergeron (No. 6), who retired from the NHL on July 25.

Rounding out the top 10 were Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin (No. 7), Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov (No. 8), and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (No. 9) and defenseman Cale Makar (No. 10).

The NHL season begins with a tripleheader (all games on ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS). In addition to Blackhawks-Penguins, the Nashville Predators will play at the Tampa Bay Lightning (5:30 p.m. ET) and the Seattle Kraken visit the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights (10:30 p.m. ET).