NHL season will be dogfight beginning with opening night tripleheader

Filip Forsberg has played in the NHL for about a decade. When he looks around the League, this is what he sees.

"It's stacked," the Nashville Predators forward said. "I mean, it's the best the League has ever been, in my opinion."

It's hard to argue.

There are 32 teams in the NHL and still only 16 spots in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The race is unpredictable. Comebacks are common. Scoring is up. Superstars are shining.

The 2023-24 season will be must-see TV from the start with a tripleheader Tuesday on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The Predators visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at 5:30 p.m. ET. Then Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, makes his NHL debut against Sidney Crosby when the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET. Finally, the Vegas Golden Knights raise their Stanley Cup banner and host the Seattle Kraken at 10:30 p.m. ET.

"I'm a hockey fan," Golden Knights center Jack Eichel said. "I'm always interested in everything that goes on in the League. I watch hockey every night at home. Of course, I'll be watching Connor, and who doesn't watch Sid, right?

"I think it's great for the League, somebody who's just starting their career and somebody who's established himself as one of the all-time greats. It'll be a good opening night and hopefully we can cap it off with a good win."