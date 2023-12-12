Bedard equipped to handle 'circus' surrounding generational player, McDavid says

EDMONTON -- If there is anyone who understands what Connor Bedard is going through in his rookie season, it's Connor McDavid.

When McDavid was selected by the Edmonton Oilers with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, he was expected to become a generational player. He has.

The same expectations have been put on Bedard, who was selected No. 1 by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft.

"It seems like he's very mature, mature beyond his years," McDavid said.

The two will go head-to-head in the NHL for the first time when the Blackhawks visit the Oilers at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ESPN) on Tuesday and Edmonton on a seven-game winning streak after defeating the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Sunday.

It's not the first time they will be on the ice together. Each skated at the BioSteel camp run in the offseason by retired NHL forward Gary Roberts.

"The story at the BioSteel camp, this was two years ago, he was a 2-on-1, and he was looking off Sid (Sidney Crosby) and shooting the puck. He was 17 at the time," McDavid said. "Obviously, he's got the confidence on the ice, and I say that respectfully, not in a bad way. He has a lot of confidence on the ice and he's mature off the ice."

Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, got a glimpse of Bedard when he was much younger.

"When he was 12, we were like, 'Who's the kid on the ice?' I was about 25," Nugent-Hopkins said. "And then he was 13, and 14, and shooting the puck as hard as anyone on ice already. And throughout the years, you slowly saw him develop.

"Jon Calvano, he coaches (in Vancouver area) and he gets ice for us and does our summer skates and things like that. He had Bedard at a young age with different teams and so he would just bring him out sometimes to just show him what we're doing. He's been a special player since I've known him, and he just keeps getting better and better. He was 15, 16, and shooting the puck like an NHLer already. He moves well, but I think the way he thinks the game too is kind of why he's able to get himself in good spots to release that shot. All around, he's just a great player."

Bedard has lived up to expectations in his first NHL season, leading rookies with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 27 games. He had two assists in a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.