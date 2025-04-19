Baggie Day Buzz: Kane hoping to sign another contract with Red Wings

New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal and Semyon Varlamov each expect to be ready for training camp.

Barzal, a 27-year-old forward, missed a combined 52 games this season with upper- and lower-body injuries. He did not play after blocking a shot late in the third period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 1 and had a minor procedure Feb. 6.

"I think, at one point there, it was tight with the playoffs, and I was just pushing myself," Barzal said. "And then, obviously, the situation kind of arose where it didn't look so great, so I just kind of held back a little bit and took my time just making sure everything's ready to go for next year. This is the main focus right now."

Barzal doesn't believe his injury will hold him back. He had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 30 games, the second season of an eight-year contract he signed with the Islanders on Oct. 4, 2022.

"I mean, [I plan on working] even harder than what I've done in the past," Barzal said. "I just really want to persevere through this.

"I love the game. I love being around my teammates, and this is kind of everything to me, so to not be able to play, as many games as I missed, it [stunk] mentally and physically. I think my drive to get back to the player I was coming into camp last year is at an all-time high."

Varlamov, a 36-year-old goalie, last played Nov. 29, when he made 21 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Washington Capitals because of a lower-body injury. He was working his way back before Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said Feb. 1 he had been shut down and was out indefinitely.

"It's something that had been bothering me for a long time, and then at some point, I just had to make a decision on how to move forward, how to play," Varlamov said. "Because when you play in this league, you [have to] make sure you are ready 100 percent and that you know you can go on the ice and play through pain, so we made a decision. I had to get the procedure on my knee in December, and then, since then, I've been doing the rehab and everything I can to get back on the ice.

"I hope I don't have to deal with this in the future anymore. That's why I'm taking the time to make sure that I'm ready 100 percent for the next season. I want to show up for the training camp feeling good without any issues that's been like bothering me from the past. That's the main goal."

Varlamov was 3-4-3 with a 2.65 GAA and .889 save percentage. He's in the second of a seven-year contract he signed July 1, 2023. -- Stefen Rosner