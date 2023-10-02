Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT)

Riley Tufte had a goal and an assist, and Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon had an assist in his first game this preseason.

Nils Lundkvist, Nick Caamano and Matej Blumel scored for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood allowed three goals on 22 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by Christopher Gibson, who made 14 saves.

Tufte scored his third goal this preseason to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 1:48 of the first period.

Caamano tied it 1-1 at 1:15 of the second period.

Devon Toews, who was also playing his first game this preseason, scored a power-play goal at 4:50 to put the Avalanche back in front 2-1.

Fredrik Olofsson scored his own power-play goal at 19:39 to push it to 3-1.

Blumel cut it to 3-2 at 17:08 of the third period before Lundkvist tied it 3-3 with 28 seconds left in regulation.