Anisimov retires after 13 NHL seasons, last played in 2020-21

Artem Anisimov has retired from the NHL after 13 NHL seasons.

The 36-year-old forward, who was released from his professional tryout contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, made the announcement on Friday.

Anisimov last played in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators in 2020-21 when he had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 19 games. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in 18 games last season with Hartford, the New York Rangers' American Hockey League affiliate.

"Time to make it official," Anisimov posted on Instagram. "I gave hockey my all as a player and decided to hang up the skates. I have been blessed to have a wonderful career, playing alongside many hockey legends on the biggest hockey stages, making a lot of good friends along the way. I never took that experience for granted.

"I am not a big social media person and usually the man of the very few words publicly, but I just wanted to take time to thank everyone – my teammates and coaches throughout the years, all the staff (you guys are the best) from the teams I have played for, organizations I have been a part of, and of course the fans. Thank you all for your support!"

Selected by the Rangers in the second round (No. 54) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Anisimov had 376 points (180 goals, 196 assists) in 771 regular-season games with the Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Rangers. He had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 43 Stanely Cup Playoff games.