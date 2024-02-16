Veterans Showcase provides bonding, support during Stadium Series

UNION, New Jersey -- For a moment, there was stunned silence. Then, after the news had sunk in, one of the players participating in the Navy Federal Credit Union Veteran's Showcase let out a, "Hell yeah," and the applause and cheering began.

The group of over 60 United States armed forces veterans had just been told they would be presenting the colors of their country on the ice at MetLife Stadium before the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers play in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1). It's the first of two outdoor games this weekend, the New York Islanders facing the New York Rangers on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"What better way to represent the country than hold the flag during the national anthem?" said Chris Hunt, a former Army medic now playing for the Colorado Warriors Hockey Club. "So it's going to be amazing to do that."

That moment will be the finishing touch on a special and important weekend for the four USA Warrior Teams in New Jersey this weekend. It began on Friday with the Colorado Warriors Hockey Club, the Jacksonville (Fla.) Icemen Warriors, the Lone Star Warriors, from Allen, Texas, and the Long Island Veterans Warrior Hockey Team playing games at the Union Sports Arena, about 20 miles from MetLife Stadium.

The weekend will also include a dinner on Friday night that will feature ESPN's Steve Levy, a chalk talk session on Saturday with NHL Network's Lauren Gardner and NHL alumni, a trip to the New Amsterdam Vodka NHL Pregame Fan Fair, and the unfurling of the American flag on Saturday.

"I can't even fathom what that will be like," said Tom Donaldson, an Army veteran playing for the Long Island team. "To be honest with you, I can remember coming home from Iraq and being at a game; the Anthem is not something you hear when you serve, so it kind of chokes me up a little bit, but I've never been a part of that, and I really think it's more meaningful than people would believe, holding that flag."

This weekend is much more meaningful than hockey, too.

It's about bonding with fellow veterans, staying physically fit after leaving the service, and perhaps more importantly, helping their fellow veterans who are struggling with mental health issues and PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).

"Some veterans affairs statistics say roughly three quarters of veterans that get care at the VA are overweight, prediabetic, things like that," Donaldson said. "So a lot of guys, you know, they'll come out of the military and they don't have that force, that thing that forces them to stay in shape a lot. And the hockey is such a great workout. And it's so much fun and a lot of times you come off and you're sore and you're sweaty and you don't realize what kind of workout it was and of course staying physically fit is good for your mental health. And then you just instantly have these bonds from people you know, that you just meet. And two weeks later, you know, you're like best friends."