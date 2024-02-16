Veterans Showcase provides bonding, support during Stadium Series

Over 60 players from 4 teams enjoying weekend in New Jersey

Veterans story Feb 16
By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

UNION, New Jersey -- For a moment, there was stunned silence. Then, after the news had sunk in, one of the players participating in the Navy Federal Credit Union Veteran's Showcase let out a, "Hell yeah," and the applause and cheering began.

The group of over 60 United States armed forces veterans had just been told they would be presenting the colors of their country on the ice at MetLife Stadium before the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers play in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1). It's the first of two outdoor games this weekend, the New York Islanders facing the New York Rangers on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"What better way to represent the country than hold the flag during the national anthem?" said Chris Hunt, a former Army medic now playing for the Colorado Warriors Hockey Club. "So it's going to be amazing to do that."

That moment will be the finishing touch on a special and important weekend for the four USA Warrior Teams in New Jersey this weekend. It began on Friday with the Colorado Warriors Hockey Club, the Jacksonville (Fla.) Icemen Warriors, the Lone Star Warriors, from Allen, Texas, and the Long Island Veterans Warrior Hockey Team playing games at the Union Sports Arena, about 20 miles from MetLife Stadium.

The weekend will also include a dinner on Friday night that will feature ESPN's Steve Levy, a chalk talk session on Saturday with NHL Network's Lauren Gardner and NHL alumni, a trip to the New Amsterdam Vodka NHL Pregame Fan Fair, and the unfurling of the American flag on Saturday.

"I can't even fathom what that will be like," said Tom Donaldson, an Army veteran playing for the Long Island team. "To be honest with you, I can remember coming home from Iraq and being at a game; the Anthem is not something you hear when you serve, so it kind of chokes me up a little bit, but I've never been a part of that, and I really think it's more meaningful than people would believe, holding that flag."

This weekend is much more meaningful than hockey, too.

It's about bonding with fellow veterans, staying physically fit after leaving the service, and perhaps more importantly, helping their fellow veterans who are struggling with mental health issues and PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).

"Some veterans affairs statistics say roughly three quarters of veterans that get care at the VA are overweight, prediabetic, things like that," Donaldson said. "So a lot of guys, you know, they'll come out of the military and they don't have that force, that thing that forces them to stay in shape a lot. And the hockey is such a great workout. And it's so much fun and a lot of times you come off and you're sore and you're sweaty and you don't realize what kind of workout it was and of course staying physically fit is good for your mental health. And then you just instantly have these bonds from people you know, that you just meet. And two weeks later, you know, you're like best friends."

NJ Veterans receive exciting news ahead of 2024 Stadium Series

Chris Hunt said the Colorado team brought players of all different skill levels to New Jersey so as many veterans as possible could experience the weekend and benefit from it.

"We have some guys who are not in the greatest headspace, so these types of things, they help them out," Hunt said. "Come out, hang out with the guys, because we understand what they're going through, we've been through it and everything.  So especially a lot of the younger guys are just getting out, so we are guiding them and everything, and it's really beneficial for them."

Chris LaValley, who served in the Army and plays for the Lone Star Team, said the biggest benefit of the Warrior teams is "about helping the actual veterans."

"There's a big focus on camaraderie and getting in that locker room. When we are deployed, you build such strong bonds, and then when the deployment's over, when you leave the service, it's hard to find those bonds again," LaValley said. "And this team, it really does, it brings it brings that back.
 
"And, and for a lot of us, it's absolutely instrumental. You know, when you're dealing with guys who have had issues with PTSD and stuff, it's that brotherhood that's going to keep them in line and prevent him from doing anything."

The camaraderie on the Long Island team is so strong, people who watch them play think they have been together for a long time, but in reality, they just formed four years ago.

"I think like the greatest compliment I ever got is, in 2020, when we just started, somebody had said to us, 'You guys have been playing together for years'," Donaldson said. "We're like, 'No, we just met each other a couple of months ago'."

Now, all four teams have had a chance to bond, swap stories, and become friends. And they will all be on the ice together, saluting the country they served while being recognized by a crowd expected to be close to 70,000 thanking them for their service.

And the perfect capper to an incredible weekend.

"It's absolutely phenomenal," LaValley said. "I mean, one, just the opportunity to be able to see a Stadium Series. That's amazing. And I mean, Navy Federal has done a great job putting this together and really treating us well.

"This is really an amazing event. I can't really think of all the words to really put into place but it's truly amazing. It's great. It really is."

Captain Keith Hoskins (US Retired Navy), executive vice president of branch operations at Navy Federal Credit Union said, "The Veterans Showcase creates a national platform for veteran hockey teams to share their stories and celebrate their talent. Moments like this are how we honor the hard work, commitment and camaraderie of our members, the NHL and its fans. As the official military appreciation partner of the NHL, we're proud to play a role in creating these special moments for our military veterans and those who love the game of hockey."

