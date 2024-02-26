Jets hand Coyotes 12th straight loss with OT win

Connor won it with a one-timer from the right circle on a 3-on-1.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists, Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, and Josh Morrissey had three assists for the Jets (36-15-5), who have won three in a row and six of seven. Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves.

Nick Schmaltz scored twice for the Coyotes (23-29-5), who are 0-10-2 during their losing streak. Connor Ingram made 28 saves.

Scheifele gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 2:06 of the first period. He skated into Morrissey’s intentional dump-in off the end boards, cut back across the crease and scored with is backhand.

Schmaltz tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 13:45, chipping in the rebound of Dylan Guenther's shot in the low slot.

Connor responded for the Jets to make it 2-1 at 14:45. He scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass by Vilardi from the left post.

Vilardi then scored his own power-play goal to extend the lead to 3-1 at 16:34. He took another pass at the left post, faked a move to his forehand, and scored with his backhand after getting Ingram to go the other way.

Matias Maccelli cut it to 3-2 at 6:11 of the second period, tapping in a backdoor pass from Juuso Valimaki from along the right boards.

Schmaltz tied it 3-3 with his second of the game at 1:04 of the third period. He scored from in front after Alex Kerfoot stole the puck from Nino Niederreiter behind the net.

Winnipeg forward Sean Monahan did not play because of an illness.

Arizona forward Clayton Keller left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury.