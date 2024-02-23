Unmasked: Hellebuyck uses anticipation, experience to be 1 of NHL’s best

Sorting all that information in real time while trying to keep your eye on the puck as 10 players fly around the ice, including some trying to obscure your view, isn’t easy. Making the right read can sometimes be as simple as looking off the puck to identify before a pass is made what hand the player on the receiving end shoots with, and whether that makes a one-timer likely or not because that can determine whether a goalie has time to push across on their skates or needs to slide across on their knees, as well as the angle required for either push.

It can also mean figuring out where a player is shooting before the puck leaves their stick based on a wide range of inputs that can include everything from how they’re holding their hands, where the stick is relative to their body, whether their hips are open or closed, where they are looking, and, of course, how those blades Hellebuyck has studied since before he was a teenager are oriented.

“A lot of times I'll know where the puck is going before the guy even shoots based on where guys are on the ice, what's open and what did I give,” Hellebuyck said. “It's more experience than anything. You get a feel for ‘I've seen this shot 3,000 times and it usually goes here,’ so logistically it's probably going to go there.”

Of course, comparing how well a goalie reads the game or how big a part of their game that skill is can obviously be difficult without sitting down with all of them and asking them to break down video. But Flaherty has been a part of enough of those sessions over his 19 pro seasons, including 11 in the NHL, and another 12 as the Jets goaltending coach to know how Hellebuyck sees the game is special.

“We’ll go through it on video and I've complimented him on it, saying ‘you're one of the best goalies I've ever seen with the awareness of what's going on around you, where the players are going, the potential next play that could happen, what is the guy who has the puck on his stick his options,’” Flaherty said.

Hellebuyck’s playing partners have also seen it. There are times he’s read that a player is shooting on an odd-man rush not long after crossing the blue line.

“It's subconscious pattern recognition,” said Laurent Brossoit, who has played four of his 10 NHL seasons with Hellebuyck and the Jets. “You want to turn the brain off. He can explain it after and we talk about all the time but in the moment it's not like he’s consciously thinking 'oh, this player is about to shoot.' It's more the instinctual nature of the training and repetitions we've gone through, and he's played the most games, so his pattern recognition is obviously going to be very, very acute and it is very subconscious, so it's very fast but after you make the save it's like ‘I read that he was shooting it here, so I locked in on him.’”

As for the roots of those abilities, Brossoit already mentioned the games played: Hellebuyck has played in an NHL-high 459 games since becoming the Jets starter in 2016-17, 42 more than Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning in second place, and faced 14,088 shots, 1,336 more than Vasilevskiy.

Flaherty also pointed to workload, as well as the video work Hellebuyck did early in his career, but also believes that his patience on his skates, even on lateral passes and plays from sharp angles, is a factor in how well he sees the ice.

“He moves exceptionally well for a large goalie (6-foot-4, 207 pounds) and so his line of vision stays level, stays the same at almost all times,” Flaherty said. “Add in his calmness and there's not a lot of extra movement and it allows him a simple sight line to scan the ice.”

Including what kind of curve a shooter has on his blade.