Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning ease past Coyotes

It was the fifth time in nine games that Kucherov had at least three points; he leads the NHL with 83 (32 goals, 51 assists), one more than Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon.

Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (26-18-5), who have won seven of their past eight games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves.

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (23-21-3), who have lost four of six (2-3-1), including 6-2 at the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Connor Ingram made 32 saves.

Darren Raddysh gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead 24 seconds into the first period with a wrist shot from the right point.

Keller tied it 1-1 at 8:40 with his 20th goal of the season, a follow-up in the slot off a shot from Josh Brown.

Point put the Lightning back in front 2-1 at 19:26 with a shot from the left circle.

Kucherov made it 3-1 at 7:36 of the second period with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Stamkos, who got his 1,100th NHL point with the assist.

Stamkos then extended the lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 12:02 off a cross-ice pass from Kucherov.

Mitchell Chaffee scored his first NHL goal at 15:18 on a rebound of Maxwell Crozier’s shot to give Tampa Bay a 5-1 lead.

Sean Durzi cut it to 5-2 when he scored from the slot at 16:59.

Luke Glendening extended the lead to 6-2 with a shot from the left circle at 7:32.

Lawson Crouse one-timed a feed from Logan Cooley at 11:48 for the 6-3 final.