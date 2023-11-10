Latest News

Thomas scores in 5th straight, Blues edge Coyotes in Zucker’s return

Hofer makes 19 saves, Sundqvist has goal; Vejmelka stops 31 for Arizona

Recap: Coyotes at Blues 11.9.23

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Robert Thomas scored in his fifth straight game for the St. Louis Blues in a 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Oskar Sundqvist scored, and Joel Hofer made 19 saves in his third straight victory for the Blues (6-5-1), who finished a four-game homestand (3-1-0).

Lawson Crouse scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 31 saves for the Coyotes (6-6-1), who began a five-game road trip.

Arizona was outshot 15-3 in the first period after killing off four minor penalties, including a full two minutes of a 5-on-3.

Sundqvist gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 2:16 after tapping in a rebound from the crease.

Crouse tied it 1-1 at 15:44 with a power-play goal on the Coyotes' first man advantage, coming off the bench and taking Clayton Keller's pass and beating Hofer with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Thomas made it 2-1 at 6:00 of the second period on a backdoor tap-in off a pass by Pavel Buchnevich.

Arizona forward Jason Zucker played 12:03 in his return after missing the previous seven games with an upper-body injury.