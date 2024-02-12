Coyotes at Flyers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (23-23-4) at FLYERS (28-19-6)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Adam Ruzicka -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Logan Cooley -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Mathew Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Brown, Liam O'Brien, Michael Carcone

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Tyson Foerster

Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Marc Staal, Olle Lycksell

Injured: None

Status report

The Coyotes held an optional morning skate. ... Vejmelka will start after Ingram played the previous four games. ... Foerster did not take part in the morning skate and is questionable. He left with 1:44 remaining in the third period of a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken after blocking a shot by Jamie Oleksiak. If Foerster can't play, he could be replaced by Lycksell, a forward who has been out since Jan. 27.

Latest News

Women in Hockey: Blair Listino

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Woll returns to Maple Leafs practice after ankle sprain

Bedard could return next week for Blackhawks

Tarasenko open to staying with Senators, not focused on Trade Deadline

Penguins sign 15-year-old fans to 1-day contracts through Make-A-Wish

Hertl to have knee surgery, out weeks for Sharks

NHL Buzz: Arvidsson closing in on season debut with Kings

Markstrom leads 3 Stars of Week

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 12

Golden Knights Spanish voice dealt with death threats in Mexico before landing in Vegas

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL On Tap: Pietrangelo of Golden Knights to play 1,000th NHL game

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Color of Hockey: Lindstrom could be early pick in 2024 NHL Draft

22 games to be nationally televised this week

Drysdale settled in after trade, ‘work in progress’ for Flyers