Coyotes at Flyers

COYOTES (23-23-4) at FLYERS (28-19-6)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Adam Ruzicka -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker
Logan Cooley -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Mathew Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Josh Brown, Liam O'Brien, Michael Carcone
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Tyson Foerster
Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Cal Petersen
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Marc Staal, Olle Lycksell
Injured: None
Status report
The Coyotes held an optional morning skate. ... Vejmelka will start after Ingram played the previous four games. ... Foerster did not take part in the morning skate and is questionable. He left with 1:44 remaining in the third period of a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken after blocking a shot by Jamie Oleksiak. If Foerster can't play, he could be replaced by Lycksell, a forward who has been out since Jan. 27.