Coyotes at Flyers

COYOTES (23-23-4) at FLYERS (28-19-6)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Adam Ruzicka -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Logan Cooley -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Mathew Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Brown, Liam O'Brien, Michael Carcone

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Tyson Foerster

Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Marc Staal, Olle Lycksell

Injured: None

Status report

The Coyotes held an optional morning skate. ... Vejmelka will start after Ingram played the previous four games. ... Foerster did not take part in the morning skate and is questionable. He left with 1:44 remaining in the third period of a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken after blocking a shot by Jamie Oleksiak. If Foerster can't play, he could be replaced by Lycksell, a forward who has been out since Jan. 27.