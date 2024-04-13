Oilers fall to Coyotes in OT, clinch home ice for 1st round

Edmonton gains in Pacific race; Maccelli wins it for Arizona

Recap: Coyotes @ Oilers 4.12.24

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Matias Maccelli scored 1:35 into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Friday.

Maccelli scored on a wrist shot from the left circle to the top corner past Calvin Pickard’s glove.

With the point for reaching overtime, the Oilers clinched home ice in the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers also pulled within three points of the Vancouver Canucks for first place in the Pacific Division. The Canucks visit Edmonton on Saturday (10 p.m. ET, SN, CBC, CITY, TVAS2).

Logan Cooley and Josh Doan also scored, Maccelli had an assist, and Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves for the Coyotes (35-40-5), who have won four of five but have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Adam Henrique and Darnell Nurse scored, and Evander Kane had two assists for the Oilers (48-24-6), whose three-game winning streak ended. Calvin Pickard made 24 saves.

Doan put the Coyotes ahead 1-0 at 5:20, picking up the rebound off a one-timer from the right dot by Jack McBain and sending it past the stick of Pickard.

Henrique tied it 1-1 at 1:49 of the second period, taking a centering pass in front of the net from Evander Kane and sliding it between the legs of Vejmelka.

Cooley gave Arizona a 2-1 lead at 5:37, swatting a rebound off a Sean Durzi shot in off the pads of Pickard.

Nurse tied it 2-2 at 1:12 of the third period with a point shot off a bank pass from behind the net by Warren Foegele that got past a screened Vejmelka.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Maroon expected to make Bruins debut against Penguins

Stone practices with Golden Knights, playoff return unclear

NHL veteran Domingue scores goalie foal for AHL's Wolf Pack

Golden Knights ease past Wild, clinch final playoff berth in West

Forsberg scores hat trick, Predators cruise past Blackhawks

Kuzmenko has hat trick, sparks Flames past Ducks

Hurricanes top Blues for 4th straight win, gain in Metropolitan race

McDavid misses 2nd straight game for Oilers against Coyotes

Wennberg, family took long strange trip to New York after trade to Rangers

Walker apologizes to Blues teammate Alexandrov for errant puck to face

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Celebrini wins Hobey Baker Award as top NCAA men's hockey player

Family of NHL ref making debut dresses part in stands

Final Stanley Cup Playoff spot in Eastern Conference debated

Hutson signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs honor late prospect Amirov with touching tribute

Hanifin signs 8-year, $58.8 million contract with Golden Knights

Karlsson excited for 'meaningful' 1,000th NHL game with Penguins