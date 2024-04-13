Oilers fall to Coyotes in OT, clinch home ice for 1st round

Maccelli scored on a wrist shot from the left circle to the top corner past Calvin Pickard’s glove.

With the point for reaching overtime, the Oilers clinched home ice in the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers also pulled within three points of the Vancouver Canucks for first place in the Pacific Division. The Canucks visit Edmonton on Saturday (10 p.m. ET, SN, CBC, CITY, TVAS2).

Logan Cooley and Josh Doan also scored, Maccelli had an assist, and Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves for the Coyotes (35-40-5), who have won four of five but have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Adam Henrique and Darnell Nurse scored, and Evander Kane had two assists for the Oilers (48-24-6), whose three-game winning streak ended. Calvin Pickard made 24 saves.

Doan put the Coyotes ahead 1-0 at 5:20, picking up the rebound off a one-timer from the right dot by Jack McBain and sending it past the stick of Pickard.

Henrique tied it 1-1 at 1:49 of the second period, taking a centering pass in front of the net from Evander Kane and sliding it between the legs of Vejmelka.

Cooley gave Arizona a 2-1 lead at 5:37, swatting a rebound off a Sean Durzi shot in off the pads of Pickard.

Nurse tied it 2-2 at 1:12 of the third period with a point shot off a bank pass from behind the net by Warren Foegele that got past a screened Vejmelka.