Ingram makes 28 saves, Coyotes hand Red Wings 7th straight loss

DETROIT -- Connor Ingram made 28 saves for the Arizona Coyotes, who handed the Detroit Red Wings their seventh straight loss with a 4-1 win at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.
Nick Bjugstad and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (27-35-5), who had lost two in a row and four of five. Michael Carcone and Logan Cooley also scored.
“This is the kind of game we want to play,” Bjugstad said. “They got one, but we did a pretty good job of shutting down their big guns.”
Arizona also beat the Red Wings 4-0 on March 8.
“We’ve played two good games against them,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “They move the puck very well and they are dangerous off the rush. As of late, that is one of our strengths – defending against that.”
Lucas Raymond scored for the Red Wings (33-27-6), who have lost all seven in regulation. Alex Lyon made 23 saves.
“This is as tough as it gets,” Red Wings center David Perron said. “We’ve got to find a way to bounce back, and it has to happen Saturday against the (Buffalo) Sabres. We have to put our pride on the line and be better.”
Detroit has played the last five games without captain Dylan Larkin, who suffered a lower-body injury in a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on March 2.
“We haven’t handled this well without Dylan,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “There’s no reason for that. He’s a special, special player, and he’s our engine a lot of times, but we have very capable players.”
Cooley gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at 5:10 of the first period with a short-handed goal, beating Lyon five-hole with a backhand on a breakaway off a stretch pass from Dylan Guenther.
“They are growing and growing,” Bjugstad said of Cooley and Guenther. “They are going to be elite players in this league, and they are showing it at both ends of the ice.”
Raymond tied it 1-1 at 18:00 with a power-play goal, beating Ingram with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Patrick Kane.
Carcone made it 2-1 at 8:36 of the second period, redirecting Alex Kerfoot’s shot from the high slot past Lyon.
Bjugstad pushed it to 3-1 at 10:02 of the third period with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle off a touch pass from Nick Schmaltz behind the net.
Keller scored an empty-net goal at 16:56 for the 4-1 final.
“That’s the way we want to play,” Tourigny said. “We were in control.”
NOTES: Arizona’s first goal – set up by Guenther and scored by Cooley – was only the second short-handed goal in the last thirty NHL seasons involving two players age 20 or younger. Brandon McMillan and Luca Sbisa combined for a short-handed goal for the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 7, 2011, in a 6-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. … The Red Wings have lost seven straight games in regulation twice this season. They haven’t had two such streaks in the same season since three in 2019-20.