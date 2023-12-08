Coyotes at Bruins

COYOTES (13-10-2) at BRUINS (17-5-3)

1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NESN, SN

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Milos Kelemen -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Troy Stecher

Matt Dumba -- Josh Brown

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Ryan McGregor

Injured: Sean Durzi (lower body), Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk -- Matthew Poitras -- Danton Heinen

Oskar Steen -- John Beecher -- Morgan Geekie

Matt Grzelcyk -- Brandon Carlo

Hampus Lindholm -- Ian Mitchell

Mason Lohrei -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jakub Lauko, Brandon Bussi

Injured: Derek Forbort (lower body), Charlie McAvoy (upper body)

Status report

Durzi, a defenseman, could return after missing a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. ... Vejmelka could start after Ingram started the past six games. ... McAvoy is day to day; the defenseman did not practice Friday after leaving in the third period of a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday; Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said he's "hopeful" McAvoy can play. ... Swayman returned to practice Friday after missing the game Thursday with an illness ... Poitras will be back in the lineup after the rookie was a planned scratch Thursday.