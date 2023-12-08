Coyotes at Bruins

COYOTES (13-10-2) at BRUINS (17-5-3)
1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NESN, SN
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker
Milos Kelemen -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Troy Stecher
Matt Dumba -- Josh Brown
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Ryan McGregor
Injured: Sean Durzi (lower body), Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk -- Matthew Poitras -- Danton Heinen
Oskar Steen -- John Beecher -- Morgan Geekie
Matt Grzelcyk -- Brandon Carlo
Hampus Lindholm -- Ian Mitchell
Mason Lohrei -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jakub Lauko, Brandon Bussi
Injured: Derek Forbort (lower body), Charlie McAvoy (upper body)
Status report
Durzi, a defenseman, could return after missing a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. ... Vejmelka could start after Ingram started the past six games. ... McAvoy is day to day; the defenseman did not practice Friday after leaving in the third period of a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday; Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said he's "hopeful" McAvoy can play. ... Swayman returned to practice Friday after missing the game Thursday with an illness ... Poitras will be back in the lineup after the rookie was a planned scratch Thursday.