Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory

Mason McTavish skated around Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz in the neutral zone and fed Terry on a 2-on-1. His shot beat Karel Vejmelka from the right circle.

Leo Carlsson also scored and Lukas Dostal made 32 saves for Anaheim (6-4-0), which has won five in a row, its longest winning streak in two years.

Anaheim has four wins this season after trailing in the third period, the most in the NHL.

Logan Cooley scored his first NHL goal for Arizona (4-4-1). Lawson Crouse scored two goals, J.J. Moser had two assists and Vejmelka made 25 saves.

The Ducks scored power-play goals on two of their first three shots to take an early 2-0 lead.

Terry intercepted a clearing pass up the wall, skated into the right circle and scored with a wrist shot for a 1-0 lead at 3:46 of the first period.

Anaheim defenseman Pavel Mintyukov drove the length of the ice to the net and his backhand went off the post. The puck caromed past two Arizona players before Terry shot the rebound into the net one second after a 4-on-4 ended, giving the Ducks a 2-0 lead at 9:35.

Crouse scored his first goal of the season at 11:41 off a feed from Moser to make it 2-1.

Cooley, the No.3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, tied it 2-2 at 14:51 of the first when he took a pass from Moser as he entered the Anaheim zone with speed and scored on the breakaway.

Arizona moved ahead 3-2 at 14:25 of the second when Crouse scored on a backhand.

Carlsson deflected Terry’s wrist shot from the left circle into the net to tie the game 3-3 at 4:01 of the third. It was his third goal in six games after he was selected No.2 in the 2023 NHL Draft.