Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory

Latest News

Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup

Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup
Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss

Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues
Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week
On Campus: NCAA free agents to watch this season

On Campus: Free agents to watch this season
Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record

Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record
Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers

Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers
Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury
Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride
NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild against Devils
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine

Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Goal-scoring race between Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak debated

Goal-scoring race between Matthews, Pastrnak debated by NHL.com
Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios
Bedard getting 'more used to' life in NHL

Bedard getting 'more used to' life with Blackhawks, playing in NHL
Gary Bettman talks outdoor games, growth of NHL on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

Bettman talks outdoor games, growth of NHL on 'The Pat McAfee Show'
Stastny retiring from NHL after 17 seasons

Stastny retiring from NHL after 17 seasons

Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory

Wins it at 3:27; Cooley scores 1st NHL goal for Arizona

Recap: Coyotes at Ducks 11.1.23

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Troy Terry completed a hat trick with a goal at 3:27 of overtime to lift the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Honda Center on Wednesday.

Mason McTavish skated around Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz in the neutral zone and fed Terry on a 2-on-1. His shot beat Karel Vejmelka from the right circle.

Leo Carlsson also scored and Lukas Dostal made 32 saves for Anaheim (6-4-0), which has won five in a row, its longest winning streak in two years.

Anaheim has four wins this season after trailing in the third period, the most in the NHL.

Logan Cooley scored his first NHL goal for Arizona (4-4-1). Lawson Crouse scored two goals, J.J. Moser had two assists and Vejmelka made 25 saves.

The Ducks scored power-play goals on two of their first three shots to take an early 2-0 lead.

Terry intercepted a clearing pass up the wall, skated into the right circle and scored with a wrist shot for a 1-0 lead at 3:46 of the first period.

Anaheim defenseman Pavel Mintyukov drove the length of the ice to the net and his backhand went off the post. The puck caromed past two Arizona players before Terry shot the rebound into the net one second after a 4-on-4 ended, giving the Ducks a 2-0 lead at 9:35.

Crouse scored his first goal of the season at 11:41 off a feed from Moser to make it 2-1.

Cooley, the No.3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, tied it 2-2 at 14:51 of the first when he took a pass from Moser as he entered the Anaheim zone with speed and scored on the breakaway.

Arizona moved ahead 3-2 at 14:25 of the second when Crouse scored on a backhand.

Carlsson deflected Terry’s wrist shot from the left circle into the net to tie the game 3-3 at 4:01 of the third. It was his third goal in six games after he was selected No.2 in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Related Content

Lukas Dostal named NHL rookie of month October 2023

Ducks goalie Dostal named NHL Rookie of Month for October