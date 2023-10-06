Tourigny clicks with Coyotes players after evolving as coach

The poster that sits on Andre Tourigny’s desk in his office in Arizona reads, “I learned so much from my mistakes, I plan to do a few more.”
It’s there to remind him. And to explain him
Entering his third season as coach of the Arizona Coyotes, Tourigny has become an outside-the-box preseason pick for the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year in the NHL, a rising star coaching rising stars. But his path to get here, through 15 years of coaching junior hockey, interrupted by a three-year stint as an NHL assistant, has taught him to embrace his missteps, to examine them -- and to change.
Which, in the end, isn’t easy for anyone.
“You learn and you burn bridges and you break relationships and you learn from it,” he said last month. “Why did I do that? Did I do that for me, or did I do that for him? Often you realize you were trying to prove a point for yourself, so it’s about leaving your ego on the side.”
Tourigny, now 49, was hired by the Coyotes on July 1, 2021, replacing Rick Tocchet after they failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was the eighth time in nine seasons that had happened, the exception being 2020.
And though the Coyotes still haven’t been back to the playoffs, they improved from 57 points in his first season to 70 in his second, finishing 28-40-14. They have signed free agents (defenseman Matt Dumba, forward Jason Zucker), brought in coveted draft picks like forward Logan Cooley (No. 3 in 2022 NHL Draft) and forward Dylan Guenther (No. 9 in 2021 NHL Draft), and shown more fight under Tourigny than they did previously.
They’re hoping for even more improvement this season under the new voice and new leadership they got when they turned to Tourigny, a coach who had long waited for this opportunity. And in that time, he had remade himself and remade himself again, from learning English from zero as a coach to remaking his relationships with players to recognizing that the methods he had grown up with were no longer going to work.
“I was a really old-school, hard coach,” said Tourigny, whose Coyotes open the regular season at the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 13. “I realized at some point there’s a difference between someone doing it for you or someone doing it for his teammates, for the team. And I think that is what you’re trying to build as a coach. You’re trying to build a feeling of belonging, a feeling of pride and a camaraderie in the team where they want to fight for each other.”
That pride has filtered in. One after another after another, the Coyotes players cited Tourigny as a crucial reason for their happiness in Arizona, for their desire to sign or re-sign with the team. Each of star forward Clayton Keller’s parents mentioned -- in separate conversations -- how happy he has been since Tourigny’s arrival.
“I pay them a lot of money to say that,” said Tourigny, who signed a three-year contract with the Coyotes on Aug. 23.
For Nick Bjugstad, who signed a two-year contract to return to Arizona this offseason as an unrestricted free agent after being sent to the Edmonton Oilers at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, he was the main selling point.
“‘Bear’ and the entire coaching staff was the big thing, how they coach and how they treat the players,” the 31-year-old forward said, using Tourigny’s nickname. “That’s an important thing for me: enjoyable work environment while at the same time you can get better and grow your game, even if you’re an older guy.”