Ducks at Capitals projected lineups

DUCKS (18-20-5) at CAPITALS (28-10-5)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Sam Colangelo
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Nikita Nesterenko, Ross Johnston
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)
Status report
Terry returns after missing the past four games for personal reasons. … Dubois will move up to center the first line and Strome will move down to the second.