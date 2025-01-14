Ducks at Capitals projected lineups

DUCKS (18-20-5) at CAPITALS (28-10-5)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Sam Colangelo

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Nikita Nesterenko, Ross Johnston

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)

Status report

Terry returns after missing the past four games for personal reasons. … Dubois will move up to center the first line and Strome will move down to the second.