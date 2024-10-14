Hertl breaks tie in 3rd, Golden Knights edge Ducks

Hertl buried a one-timer in front off a short centering pass from Mark Stone on the power play.

Pavel Dorofeyev then made it 3-1 at 14:09, roofing a shot from the right circle after Keegan Kolesar stole the puck in the offensive zone.

Brett Howden also scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves in his debut with Vegas (3-0-0). Kolesar had two assists.

Troy Terry scored, and James Reimer made 29 saves in his debut with Anaheim (1-1-0), which was coming off a 2-0 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Howden gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period, tapping in a rebound in the crease. The play started after Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler gave the puck away to Kolesar in front.

Terry tied the game 1-1 at 11:49, scoring glove side on a breakaway.