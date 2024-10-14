Hertl breaks tie in 3rd, Golden Knights edge Ducks

Samsonov makes 22 saves in debut for Vegas, which moves to 3-0-0

Ducks at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Tomas Hertl scored the go-ahead goal at 5:18 of the third period for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Hertl buried a one-timer in front off a short centering pass from Mark Stone on the power play.

Pavel Dorofeyev then made it 3-1 at 14:09, roofing a shot from the right circle after Keegan Kolesar stole the puck in the offensive zone.

Brett Howden also scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves in his debut with Vegas (3-0-0). Kolesar had two assists.

Troy Terry scored, and James Reimer made 29 saves in his debut with Anaheim (1-1-0), which was coming off a 2-0 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Howden gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period, tapping in a rebound in the crease. The play started after Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler gave the puck away to Kolesar in front.

Terry tied the game 1-1 at 11:49, scoring glove side on a breakaway.

