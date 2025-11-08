Ducks at Golden Knights projected lineups

DUCKS (9-3-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-3-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Petr Mrazek

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Mitch Marner

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith

Brandon Saad-- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin-- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks will dress the same skaters from their 7-5 victory at the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate and are not expected to make any changes to their forward groups or defense pairs.