Ducks at Golden Knights projected lineups

DUCKS (9-3-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-3-3)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Petr Mrazek
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Mitch Marner
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith
Brandon Saad-- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin-- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks will dress the same skaters from their 7-5 victory at the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate and are not expected to make any changes to their forward groups or defense pairs.