Ducks at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (9-3-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-3-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Petr Mrazek

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Mitch Marner

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith

Brandon Saad-- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin-- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks will dress the same skaters from their 7-5 victory at the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate and are not expected to make any changes to their forward groups or defense pairs.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Hamilton out at least 1 week for Devils

NHL On Tap: Bruins visit Maple Leafs seeking 6th straight win

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Sauvageau again blazing trail as 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame electee

Sauvageau’s vision, leadership led her to Hockey Hall, St-Pierre says 

Dahlin takes leave from Sabres due to personal matter

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Bedard gets 4 points, Blackhawks shut out Flames

Celebrini takes NHL scoring lead, Sharks defeat Jets 

NHL Status Report: Hallander out for Penguins with blood clot

Gagnon's perseverance, passion carried journalist to Hall of Fame

Panarin has 3 points, Rangers win again on road against Red Wings

Kaprizov has goal, assist, Wild cruise past Islanders

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 7

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Woll to start AHL conditioning stint before Maple Leafs return

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings