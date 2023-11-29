Boeser scores twice, Canucks hand Ducks 7th straight loss

Forward leads NHL with 17 goals; Demko makes 30 saves for Vancouver

Recap: Ducks at Canucks 11.28.23

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Brock Boeser scored twice for the Vancouver Canucks, who handed the Anaheim Ducks their seventh straight loss with a 3-1 win at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

Boeser leads the NHL with 17 goals this season.

Elias Pettersson also scored, J.T. Miller had two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 30 saves for the Canucks (15-7-1), who have alternated wins and losses in their past six games.

Ryan Strome scored, and John Gibson made 25 saves for the Ducks (9-13-0), who have been outscored 33-12 during their losing streak.

Boeser gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 6:34 of the first period. Gibson got across to stop a one-timer from Filip Hronek, but the rebound trickled into the crease, where Boeser had inside position on Pavel Mintyukov to tap the puck into the open net.

Strome tied it 1-1 on a power play at 5:10 of the second period, receiving a diagonal bumper pass from Adam Henrique and quickly shooting over the Demko's glove from the left circle.

Pettersson scored 32 seconds into the third period to put the Canucks back in front 2-1. He scored with a wraparound five-hole on Gibson, who didn't appear to be set after giving a shove to Andrei Kuzmenko at the other post.

Mason McTavish had a chance to tie it with 2:17 remaining for the Ducks, but his rebound attempt from in tight hit the left post.

Boeser then scored a power-play goal into an empty net with 48 seconds left for the 3-1 final.

Vancouver forward Ilya Mikheyev had to be helped off the ice at 11:06 of the third period after taking a slap shot from Tyler Myers off the left knee.

