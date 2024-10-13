Dostal makes 30 saves, Ducks shut out Sharks in season opener

Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves in his debut for the Sharks (0-1-1).

"I felt really good," said Vanecek, who was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on March 8. "The team played really good, too. We played good offensively and defensively. They helped me feel confident."

Macklin Celebrini, who was selected by San Jose with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, did not play and is out week to week with a lower-body injury.

"[Celebrini] is a special player. He's going to help us offensively. He's going to help the confidence of the group," Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said. "He's a good person in the locker room. [Even though he's] a young guy, he leads a charge, too."

Fabian Zetterlund appeared to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 2:38 of the first period, but Cronin challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after video review.

"I thought we played pretty well. We did a lot of good things, things that we've talked about from the start of training camp to yesterday," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Our guys are paying attention, and they're starting to execute a little bit more. But in this league, one mistake will cost your hockey game. So, we continue to learn."