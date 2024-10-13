Dostal makes 30 saves, Ducks shut out Sharks in season opener

Lundestrom breaks tie in 3rd period for Anaheim

Ducks at Sharks | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Lukas Dostal made 30 saves for the Anaheim Ducks, who opened their season with a 2-0 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday.

It was Dostal's second NHL shutout. It was also the first by a Ducks goalie in a season opener.

"Pucks were hitting me. The guys played a great game," Dostal said. "They blocked a lot of shots and really helped me out there."

Isac Lundestrom and Trevor Zegras scored in the third period for the Ducks (1-0-0).

"Dostal was a big difference for us," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "If he's not on his game, this might've gone another direction."

ANA@SJS: Dostal stops 30, blanking Sharks

Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves in his debut for the Sharks (0-1-1).

"I felt really good," said Vanecek, who was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on March 8. "The team played really good, too. We played good offensively and defensively. They helped me feel confident."

Macklin Celebrini, who was selected by San Jose with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, did not play and is out week to week with a lower-body injury.

"[Celebrini] is a special player. He's going to help us offensively. He's going to help the confidence of the group," Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said. "He's a good person in the locker room. [Even though he's] a young guy, he leads a charge, too."

Fabian Zetterlund appeared to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 2:38 of the first period, but Cronin challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after video review.

"I thought we played pretty well. We did a lot of good things, things that we've talked about from the start of training camp to yesterday," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Our guys are paying attention, and they're starting to execute a little bit more. But in this league, one mistake will cost your hockey game. So, we continue to learn."

ANA@SJS: Lundestrom strikes first with a wrister

Lundestrom gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 11:00 of the third period. He took a pass from Brock McGinn on a rush and beat Vanecek glove side from the left hash marks.

"The [fourth line] hunted. They didn't change their game from the first shift," Cronin said. "They were putting pucks in deep and getting them back. They were getting zone time. They were really efficient at the offensive blue line. They deserved a goal."

Zegras scored into an empty net at 18:25 for the 2-0 final.

Latest News

Monahan, Marchenko help Blue Jackets hold off Avalanche

Huberdeau has 2 goals, 2 assists in Flames win against Flyers

Bedard has 3 points, Blackhawks defeat Oilers for 1st win

Celebrini week to week for Sharks with lower-body injury

Oettinger makes 34 saves, Stars shut out Islanders in home opener

Eberle scores 2 goals, Kraken rally past Wild in shootout

Bednar, Carbery, Warsofsky share bond from South Carolina of ECHL

Bruins get bigger, nastier on defense with addition of Zadorov

Caufield scores twice for Canadiens in win against Senators

Cotter scores 2 more in Devils win against Capitals

Ruff, Sabres defeat Panthers for 1st win of season

Keller scores 2nd goal in OT, Utah tops Rangers to stay undefeated

Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs get past Penguins

Talbot makes 42 saves, shuts out Predators in 1st start with Red Wings

Flames honor franchise legend Gaudreau before emotional home opener

NBA MVP Jokic presents Hart Trophy to MacKinnon before Avalanche opener

McCauley recognizes veteran broadcaster Rosen during final Rangers home opener

Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins defeat Kings