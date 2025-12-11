Ducks at Islanders projected lineups

DUCKS (19-10-1) at ISLANDERS (17-11-3)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Mikael Granlund
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Ville Husso
Vyacheslav Buteyets
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore
Injured: Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Maxim Shabanov
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom -- Calum Ritchie -- Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Adam Boqvist
Travis Mitchell -- Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (back), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Drouin rejoined the Islanders for their morning skate Thursday but the forward will miss his fifth straight game; he is expected to return against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.