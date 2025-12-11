Ducks at Islanders projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (19-10-1) at ISLANDERS (17-11-3)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Mikael Granlund

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Ville Husso

Vyacheslav Buteyets

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore

Injured: Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Maxim Shabanov

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Simon Holmstrom -- Calum Ritchie -- Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Adam Boqvist

Travis Mitchell -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (back), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Drouin rejoined the Islanders for their morning skate Thursday but the forward will miss his fifth straight game; he is expected to return against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

