Henrique gets 1st NHL hat trick, Ducks top Devils to end skid at 5

John Gibson made 18 saves in two periods before leaving the game because of an illness. He was replaced by Lukas Dostal, who stopped all 10 shots he faced.

Akira Schmid made 23 saves for the Devils (16-12-1), who are 1-5-1 in the second game of a back-to-back this season (won 6-3 at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday).

“I think the frustration is more with execution, with some of the plays we made," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "I think we were frustrated with each other when we missed opportunities. You have to be comfortable when it's an uncomfortable situation.

“That's all part of the game. It doesn't go your way every night. Sometimes you don't get the bounces, sometimes the puck doesn't come to you.”

Henrique gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 1:46 of the second period when he redirected a point shot from Mintyukov five-hole on Schmid for a power-play goal.

Henrique then made it 2-0 during a 4-on-4 at 11:17, scoring from the edge of the crease after another shot by Mintyukov was stopped by the right pad of Schmid.

Michael McLeod cut it to 2-1 with 44 seconds remaining in the second. He worked a give-and-go with Curtis Lazar to get around Jackson LaCombe before tapping a return pass into an open net.

“Our guys really do a good job putting it in the net most nights, but it didn't fall tonight,” McLeod said. “Some good looks, and I think we were getting a little frustrated later in the game.

“We had a lot a lot of chances. I think [Gibson] played well, and we just had to keep trying.”

Killorn pushed it to 3-1 at 4:14 of the third period, one-timing a cross-ice pass from LaCombe.