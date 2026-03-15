Ducks at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (36-27-3) at CANADIENS (36-19-10)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier

Mason McTavish -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Ian Moore

Pavel Mintukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Ross Johnston

Injured: Troy Terry (upper body), John Carlson (lower body)

Suspended: Radko Gudas

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Alexandre Texier, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks held an optional morning skate following a 2-0 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday; Dostal will likely start after Husso made 27 saves. … Carlson could make his debut with Anaheim; he hasn’t played since Feb. 5 before being traded by the Washington Capitals. … The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday; Fowler will start after Dobes made 17 saves. … Gallagher is expected to play; Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said the 33-year-old forward would be back in the lineup after making him a healthy scratch Saturday for the first time since he made his NHL debut on Jan. 22, 2013. It is unknown who Gallagher would replace; Texier, a forward, played the past two games after being a healthy scratch the previous five.

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