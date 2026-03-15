Ducks at Canadiens projected lineups

DUCKS (36-27-3) at CANADIENS (36-19-10)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, KCOP-13, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier
Mason McTavish -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Ian Moore
Pavel Mintukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Ross Johnston
Injured: Troy Terry (upper body), John Carlson (lower body)
Suspended: Radko Gudas
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Alexandre Texier, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks held an optional morning skate following a 2-0 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday; Dostal will likely start after Husso made 27 saves. … Carlson could make his debut with Anaheim; he hasn’t played since Feb. 5 before being traded by the Washington Capitals. … The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday; Fowler will start after Dobes made 17 saves. … Gallagher is expected to play; Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said the 33-year-old forward would be back in the lineup after making him a healthy scratch Saturday for the first time since he made his NHL debut on Jan. 22, 2013. It is unknown who Gallagher would replace; Texier, a forward, played the past two games after being a healthy scratch the previous five.