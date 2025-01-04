Draisaitl scores late, lifts Oilers past Ducks

Draisaitl banked the puck in off the post stick side past Lukas Dostal after Zach Hyman redirected Darnell Nurse’s cross-ice pass to the Edmonton forward in the right face-off circle.

The goal extended his point streak to 13 games (25 points; 11 goals, 14 assists). Draisaitl leads the NHL with 28 goals and nine game-winning goals.

Nurse had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers (23-12-3), who have won two in a row. Stuart Skinner made 27 saves.

Brett Leason and Jackson LaCombe scored and Dostal made 23 saves for the Ducks (16-18-4), who had won three in a row after a 4-3 overtime victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Nugent-Hopkins put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 16:54 of the first period, taking a sharp-angle shot from the bottom of the left circle that defelected in off the stick of LaCombe.

Nurse made it 2-0 at 7:57 of the second period, after Jeff Skinner found him in the high slot for a wrist shot that beat Dostal high stick side.

Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard had a pass bounce off his stick in the offensive zone that was picked up by Leason for a breakaway before scoring five-hole on Skinner to make it 2-1 at 18:32.

LaCombe tied it 2-2 on the power play at 6:53 of the third period, with Ryan Strome circling the perimeter before sending it back to him at the point for a wrist shot that found the top corner past Skinner’s glove.