Ducks at Red Wings

DUCKS (11-19-0) at RED WINGS (15-11-4)

7 pm ET; BSDETX, BSW

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Sam Carrick -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Brett Leason

Brock McGinn -- Benoit-Oliver Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg

Jackson LaCombe -- Cam Fowler

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lybushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Ross Johnston

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat – J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Klim Kostin – Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Ville Husso

James Reimer

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Austin Czarnik

Injured: Alex Lyon (upper body)

Suspended: David Perron

Status Report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate. ... Dostal could start after Gibson made 18 saves in a 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. ...Larkin will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury sustained Dec. 9 against the Ottawa Senators.