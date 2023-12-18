Ducks at Red Wings

DUCKS (11-19-0) at RED WINGS (15-11-4)
7 pm ET; BSDETX, BSW
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Sam Carrick -- Ryan Strome
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Brett Leason
Brock McGinn -- Benoit-Oliver Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg
Jackson LaCombe -- Cam Fowler
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lybushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Ross Johnston
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Joe Veleno – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat – J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen
Klim Kostin – Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Ville Husso
James Reimer
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Austin Czarnik
Injured: Alex Lyon (upper body)
Suspended: David Perron
Status Report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate. ... Dostal could start after Gibson made 18 saves in a 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. ...Larkin will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury sustained Dec. 9 against the Ottawa Senators.