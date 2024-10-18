Ducks at Avalanche
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Robby Fabbri -- Mason McTavish -- Trevor Zegras
Brock McGinn -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (upper body), John Gibson (appendectomy), Jackson LaCombe (illness)
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O'Connor
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Calum Ritchie
Ivan Ivan -- Matt Stienburg -- Joel Kiviranta
Oliver Kylington -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: Devon Toews (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
Ducks forward Frank Vatrano was designated a non-roster player and is away from the team because of the expected birth of his child. … Johnston and Harkins each will make his season debuts. Harkins was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Colorado held an optional morning skate. … Toews, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game. … Wood, who left a 5-3 loss to Boston on Wednesday during the third period, is healthy and will play.