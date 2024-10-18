Ducks at Avalanche

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (2-1-0) at AVALANCHE (0-4-0)

9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, ALT

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Robby Fabbri -- Mason McTavish -- Trevor Zegras

Brock McGinn -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (upper body), John Gibson (appendectomy), Jackson LaCombe (illness)

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O'Connor

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Calum Ritchie

Ivan Ivan -- Matt Stienburg -- Joel Kiviranta

Oliver Kylington -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Devon Toews (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

Ducks forward Frank Vatrano was designated a non-roster player and is away from the team because of the expected birth of his child. … Johnston and Harkins each will make his season debuts. Harkins was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Colorado held an optional morning skate. … Toews, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game. … Wood, who left a 5-3 loss to Boston on Wednesday during the third period, is healthy and will play.

