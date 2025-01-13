Coach’s Challenge: ANA @ CAR – 7:25 of the Third Period  

Challenge Initiated By: Anaheim

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Carolina

Explanation: Video review determined Sebastian Aho made contact with the stick of Lukas Dostal in the crease which prevented him from playing his position prior to Aho’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.3, which states, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”