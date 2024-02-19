Vatrano scores twice to pace Ducks past Sabres

Forward gets goals in span of 2:35; Terry, McTavish have 3 points each

Recap: Anaheim Ducks @ Buffalo Sabres 2.19.24

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Frank Vatrano scored two goals in a span of 2:35 in the second period for the Anaheim Ducks in a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Troy Terry and Mason McTavish each had three points and John Gibson made 34 saves for the Ducks (20-33-2), who won for the second time in three games.

Dylan Cozens had two assists and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 11 saves for the Sabres (24-27-4), who have lost four of six.

Jordan Greenway gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 9:07 of the first, taking a pass from Cozens above the right circle and scoring stick side on Gibson.

Adam Henrique was left alone in front and beat Luukkonen to tie it 1-1 at 10:10.

Tage Thompson's power-play goal, a one-timer from the left circle, put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 8:10 of the second.

Vatrano tied it 2-2 at 11:59 by poking in a shot from McTavish that squeaked through Luukkonen. He completed a 2-on-1 with McTavish to put the Ducks ahead 3-2 at 14:34. 

Zach Benson deflected Henri Jokiharju's shot to tie it 3-3 at 15:20. Terry's shot went under Luukkonen's left arm and trickled into the net for a 4-3 Anaheim lead at 18:56.

