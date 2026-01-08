Ducks at Hurricanes projected lineups

DUCKS (21-19-3) at HURRICANES (26-14-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Mikael Granlund -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Ian Moore

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed), Troy Terry (undisclosed)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere – Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Alexander Nikishin

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (undisclosed)

Status report

Terry, a forward, will miss his first game of the season. … The Ducks have made changes to all four forward lines and all three defense pairs following a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. … Washe was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday… The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Slavin, a defenseman and full participant in practice Wednesday, could return after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.