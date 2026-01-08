Ducks at Hurricanes projected lineups

DUCKS (21-19-3) at HURRICANES (26-14-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Mikael Granlund -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Ville Husso
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Ian Moore
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed), Troy Terry (undisclosed)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere – Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Alexander Nikishin
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (undisclosed)
Status report
Terry, a forward, will miss his first game of the season. … The Ducks have made changes to all four forward lines and all three defense pairs following a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. … Washe was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday… The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Slavin, a defenseman and full participant in practice Wednesday, could return after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.