State of Western Final, new coaches discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

A deep dive into the Western Conference Final, how and why the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers are tied 2-2 and a hard look into some of the off-ice decisions made around the NHL highlight a new episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Derek Van Diest, NHL.com's Edmonton-based staff writer, joins co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to discuss everything that has happened already and could still happen in the West.

Van Diest talks about Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch's golden touch when it comes to lineup decisions, and the heat that defenseman Darnell Nurse has been taking and why some of it is warranted.

They also look at the injury to Dallas defenseman Chris Tanev and how that could impact the rest of the best-of-7 series, starting with Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Why is Stuart Skinner able to bounce back from tough goals against, games and criticism? Why is the Oilers' penalty kill 23 for its past 23? Do the Stars look tired? Can they rally after losing Game 4 in Edmonton, 5-2?

Van Diest, Rosen and Roarke hit on it all.

Rosen and Roarke also touch briefly on the Eastern Conference Final, including waxing poetic about the play of New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, but disagree on who will win the series that is tied 2-2 going into Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

In addition, the co-hosts talk about why the New Jersey Devils made the right choice in hiring Sheldon Keefe to be their new coach and if Dan Bylsma has enough resources to be the answer as the new coach of the Seattle Kraken.

Finally, they review Don Waddell leaving the Carolina Hurricanes to take over as new president and general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Where does this leave Carolina? What does it mean for Columbus?

Also, Rosen says it'll be the Rangers and Stars in the Stanley Cup Final; Roarke goes with Panthers and Stars. Van Diest thinks the Oilers win the conference final in six games.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.