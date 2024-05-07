Carlo caps off ‘24 hours that I won’t forget’ for Bruins in Game 1 win

SUNRISE, Fla. -- His eyes were ringed with dark circles. His face looked weary, robbed of sleep. Brandon Carlo appeared, in all facets, the picture of a new father, less than 24 hours removed from the birth of his second child.

While the whirlwind was real for the entire Boston Bruins team -- Game 7 win on Saturday night, flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, Game 1 set for Monday night -- for Carlo, it was another matter entirely. Because as soon as the Bruins emerged victorious on Saturday, the highest of highs after an overtime win in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs to move on to the Eastern Conference Second Round, Carlo got the news.

His wife, Mayson, was in the hospital. They were having a baby.

There was little time to breathe, none to sleep, as they waited -- and worked -- to get their son out in time to get Carlo down to South Florida, to get him to Amerant Bank Arena by the time the puck dropped. They did, he made it, and, with 21 seconds remaining in the second period, Carlo scored a backbreaker of a goal to put the Bruins up by two, as they took Game 1 by a 5-1 score against the Florida Panthers.

Crew Corbett Carlo had been born around 3 a.m. that morning.

“To see his face and just have a healthy wife and a healthy baby, I couldn’t be more happy,” Carlo said.

But there had been no assurances that Crew would come on time. No assurances that Carlo would make it to Florida by gametime. No assurances on anything.

Carlo had gone to the hospital after Game 7, meeting Mayson there. Labor was not progressing swiftly.

“We sped it up as fast as we could,” Carlo said. “We were flipping her around, putting her upside down, whatever we could do to get that baby out of there.”

Eventually, they fell asleep for an hour before a doctor came in and started the process in earnest. Crew was born 30 minutes after that.

“So thankful,” Carlo said. “So proud of my wife as well.”