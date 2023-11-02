Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record

SUNRISE, Fla. -- When Aleksander Barkov flew to South Florida for his first development camp in 2013, all he really knew about his new home was it was really hot in the summer and there were palm trees everywhere.

A lot has happened to the Tampere, Finland native and the Florida Panthers in the years that followed.

It certainly feels like it has been a long time since the Panthers made Barkov the No. 2 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. To everyone, except Barkov himself.

“This is my 11th season and it feels like it has been two weeks,” Barkov said. “It has been a huge honor and privilege to be a Panther for such a long time. Hopefully for many more years.’’

When Barkov skates onto the ice Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings in Detroit (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSFL, SNP, SNE), the center will play in his 672nd NHL game -- all with the Panthers, and the most in their history.

“Consistently, and I mean from Day 1, he has been the hardest working guy and the kind of role model everyone needs,’’ said defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who joined Barkov in Florida after being the No. 1 selection in the 2014 NHL Draft. “He is consistently great too. He does not just come in to do a job. No, he does it as a top-5, top-10 player in the NHL. He is elite, and he has been doing it forever. But time does fly.”

Barkov is tied with friend and former line partner Jonathan Huberdeau at 671 games played with the Panthers. Huberdeau surpassed Stephen Weiss (whom Barkov was drafted to replace in 2013) for most games in Panthers history at 654 in 2022. Later that summer, the forward was traded to the Calgary Flames as part of the Matthew Tkachuk deal.

One of the first people Barkov met at that first development camp 10 years ago was Huberdeau. The two hit it off right away and had great rapport on and off the ice.

“I think we just got along on the ice, got that chemistry and we liked playing with each other,’’ Huberdeau said from Calgary last week. “But I think his work ethic … it's in the gym and it's on the ice. He can skate. He can catch a pass in his skate, and you can put a puck anywhere and he'd catch it. It's impressive. He kept impressing me with what he was doing.”

Huberdeau still holds the Panthers record with 415 assists -- the only major mark Barkov will be chasing following Thursday’s game against the Red Wings.

Barkov is 21 assists behind Huberdeau but is the Panthers leader in goals (245), points (639), game-winning goals (44) and, come Thursday, most games played. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven games this season.

“It would be impressive if he was 35, so it is incredibly impressive for him to reach all these milestones for a franchise that has been around for 30 years at such a young age,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said of Barkov, 28.

“It just shows the impact that he not only has had on this team, but in hockey. The games played is a number for him, but his impact is not just the games but how he lives at the rink, how we train, how we practice. There is a belief when you come to the rink that you have a chance because you have a player like Barkov on your side.”

In 2018, the Panthers made Barkov their captain as he continued to grow into one of the top two-way centers in the NHL.

Before winning the Selke Trophy, which is given annually to the League's best defensive forward, in 2021, Barkov had long been considered one of the most underrated players in the League.

That designation has faded over the years, and he has become the face of the organization.

“He was under the radar in Florida, but he's the most complete player I've ever played with, probably," Huberdeau said.

Barkov has been a big proponent of growing the game in South Florida and has been involved in numerous charitable endeavors.

His biggest impact has come with the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, where Barkov has not only donated over $300,000 but also gifts a luxury suite to the hospital for each home game.

“He has meant everything the past decade there,’’ said Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, who was Florida’s final draft selection in 2013 and joined Barkov at their first development camp.

“Even when he was drafted, you knew he was going to be a specimen. Not only that, just a great guy, community guy, loves to be part of the community in Florida. He raised the game. It wasn't very popular when we first got drafted there and it's really picked up. I think he's done a great job of raising awareness of the game of hockey there. I think that was one of his goals. … He's meant everything to that organization.”