Hill signs 6-year, $37.5 million contract with Golden Knights

Adin Hill signed a six-year, $37.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. It has an average annual value of $6.25 million.

The 28-year-old goalie is 24-11-4 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and four shutouts in 39 games this season. His wins and shutouts are career highs.

Hill is in the second of a two-year, $9.8 million contract ($4.9 million AAV) he signed with Vegas on June 30, 2023, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (No. 76) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Hill is 88-62-12 with a 2.65 GAA, .909 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 175 regular-season games (162 starts) for the Coyotes, San Jose Sharks and Golden Knights. He was traded to Vegas on Aug. 29, 2022, and is 59-30-7 with six shutouts in 101 games (99 starts).

Hill helped the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023 after beginning the season as their third-string goalie. He started their final 14 postseason games, going 11-4 with a 2.17 GAA, .932 save percentage and two shutouts to help Vegas defeat the Florida Panthers in five games.

The Golden Knights (39-19-7) are first in the Pacific Division.