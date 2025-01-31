Rogers, Discover, SAP 4 Nations jersey patch sponsors

NEW YORK & TORONTO -- The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and National Hockey League (NHL®), in partnership with Rogers, Discover, and SAP today announced the official 4 Nations Face-Off™ jersey patch sponsors.

Rogers (Canada), Discover (USA), and SAP (Finland and Sweden) branded jersey patches will be prominently featured on the jerseys NHL players wear for all 4 Nations Face-Off games.

“We are thrilled to have Rogers, SAP, and Discover, three incredible long-term League partners support our return to international hockey competition and have their brands stitched into the shoulders of all 4 Nations Face-Off sweaters worn by the best Players from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and USA,” said Kyle McMann, NHL Senior Vice President, Global Business Development. “These significant partnerships and the corresponding media and activation that is planned will further elevate what will be a spectacularly exciting and competitive international tournament for hockey fans.”

“4 Nations Face-Off offers a special opportunity for Canadians to rally behind our top Players in a best-on-best tournament,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. “As a proud partner and fan of Canada’s team, we’re excited to celebrate this moment with fans across the country.”

"This event showcases the power of sports to unite people and inspire global connections – values we deeply align with at SAP,” said Amy Schulz, Senior Director of Global Sponsorships at SAP. “As a longtime partner of the NHL and NHLPA, and a proud jersey patch sponsor for Finland and Sweden, we’re honored to help the League, Clubs, and Players in bringing out their best on and off the ice."

“The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament exemplifies hockey’s ability to unite fans worldwide. Discover’s long-term relationship with the NHL reflects our shared passions of playing to win and bringing unique experiences to the fans," said Amy Adams, VP of Media & Sponsorships at Discover.

“The Players competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off are extremely excited to have the chance to wear their national jerseys and compete on the international stage,” said Rob Zepp, NHLPA Senior Director, International Strategy and Growth. “Having incredible longtime partners like Rogers, SAP, and Discover as jersey patch sponsors is both a perfect fit and support that we as tournament organizers and the Players are grateful for. We can’t wait for fans to see them live when the tournament kicks off on February 12th.”

Beginning today, fans can shop the full collection of 4 Nations Face-Off jerseys and merchandise across the Fanatics.com network of sites, including NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca, at the NHL Flagship Store in NYC, and additional local retailers across the participating countries and the two host markets, Boston and Montreal.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament staged by the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), featuring NHL players representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States facing off in a total of seven games played from Feb. 12 to 20, 2025. Four games will be played at the Bell Centre in Montreal and three games, including the championship game, at TD Garden in Boston. Tickets for all 4 Nations Face-Off games are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.com, the official ticketing partner of the 4 Nations Face-Off, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the 4 Nations Face-Off, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get. The 4 Nations Face-Off will be broadcast exclusively in North America by The Walt Disney Company (ESPN/ABC), TNT Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

