Stanley Cup Concert Series headliners announced for Games 1, 2

SUNRISE, FL – The National Hockey League today announced the headlining acts for the Stanley Cup Concert Series presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink, the free musical performances outside Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. before the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

GRAMMY-nominated artist The Kid LAROI will perform for fans before Game 1 tomorrow, Saturday, June 8. GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and Miami’s own DJ Khaled will be the featured performer before Game 2 on Monday, June 10. Both performances will begin at 6 p.m. ET in Lot C2 outside Amerant Bank Arena before the 8 p.m. ET game times.

Both concerts will be open to the public. No ticket will be required to view the performances. Doors to Amerant Bank Arena will open at 6:30 p.m. ET for fans with tickets to each game.

Portions of each performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcasts, which begin at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the U.S. and Sportsnet, TVA Sports and CBC in Canada.

The Stanley Cup Concert Series is produced by NHL Entertainment. Additional musical performers and special guests for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final will be announced in the coming days.

For up-to-date information on the Stanley Cup Final and the concert series, follow the NHL on Instagram, X and TikTok.