2024 Stadium Series Fan Festival attractions announced

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the New Amsterdam Vodka® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the regular-season outdoor games between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. and on SN360 and TVAS2 in Canada) and the New York Islanders and New York Rangers on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Before both games, the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at MetLife Stadium Parking Lot G with dynamic activities from 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 17 and from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Highlighting the New Amsterdam Vodka® NHL PreGame will be the display of the iconic Stanley Cup® for fans to take photos with during all PreGame operating hours, and the NHL’s United by Hockey Mobile Museum, a unique interactive experience that celebrates the game’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning across multiple underrepresented and multicultural demographics. On both days, there will also be musical performances from Tramps Like Us, the nation’s #1 Bruce Springsteen tribute band.

A 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ game ticket is required for admission to the New Amsterdam Vodka® NHL PreGame and fans will need to go through a metal detector to enter the PreGame. Parking lots at MetLife Stadium will open at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 17 and at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 18 for fans to park. Tickets to both games are available at Ticketmaster.

WHAT: New Amsterdam Vodka® NHL PreGame

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: MetLife Stadium Parking Lot G

1 MetLife Stadium Drive

East Rutherford, NJ 07073

The New Amsterdam Vodka® NHL PreGame will include the following attractions, featuring many official NHL partners and licensees activating to engage fans:

AstraZeneca: Fans seeking an interactive experience can stop by the Hatty Trick Challenge presented by AstraZeneca to test their shooting skills and score their very own hat trick! AstraZeneca is an official partner of Hockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the NHL and the NHLPA powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

NOTE TO MEDIA: To coordinate media interviews and live and taped TV hits, and to attend the New Amsterdam Vodka® NHL PreGame, please contact Brad Klein ([email protected]; 347-380-2993). Media previews for the New Amsterdam Vodka® NHL PreGame are available on Friday, Feb. 16 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET and on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series ticketholders are also encouraged to download the NHL Fan Access™ App for the opportunity to participate in many fun PreGame activities, a chance to win prizes at the PreGame, receive up-to-date event schedule alerts, access to event maps and much more. For more information, fans should visit https://www.nhl.com/events/2024-stadium-series-fan-guide.

Only clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that are 12” x 6” x 12” or less in size (1 bag per person) and small, non-clear bags that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” in size (1 per person) will be permitted. All other bags are prohibited. Exceptions will be made for medically-necessary items.

Fans can join the conversation on social media by including the use of the NHL hashtag #StadiumSeries.