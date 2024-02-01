2024 NHL All-Star Skills player assignments announced

EVENT 3 - Scotiabank NHL PASSING CHALLENGE™

Participants

A minimum of four players

Winner

Player with the most points

Procedure / Rules

Player begins at either end of the rink behind the net.

Player has 45 seconds to complete 11 passes.

Targets will be placed in clusters on both sides of the rink.

Each of the 3 targets in a cluster will have different point values (1, 2, or 3).

Player will follow a set course and attempt passes at each of the 5 clusters.

Each successful pass earns the point value associated with the target hit.

The first 5 passes will be made from a path running from crease to crease and the player must remain within the path when making their pass. Officials to indicate to a player if they are moving offside.

A successful pass made by a player outside the path will not receive the point value of the target hit.

Passes 6 - 11 are from the face off dot opposite to a cluster of targets at each end of the rink.

Players may not pass a puck after the 45 second clock has expired, but a puck in motion will be counted.

The accumulated points will stand for any player who “times out”.

Clock starts on official’s whistle.

EVENT 4 - Rogers NHL HARDEST SHOT™

Participants

A minimum of four players

Winner

Player who records the fastest speed

Procedure / Rules

Two attempts for each player.

A single puck is positioned on the ice 30 feet from the center of the goal. A player, starting no further than the nearest blue line, may skate towards the puck and shoot it from its positioned spot into the goal.

Shots must be on goal to be calculated and all shots are recorded by the NHL puck tracking system.

If a puck enters the goal uncalculated due to a malfunction of the data capture, the shooter will be allowed an additional attempt.

If a player breaks their stick, they will be given another attempt.

EVENT 5 - Upper Deck NHL STICK HANDLING™

Participants

A minimum of four players

Winner

Player with the fastest time

Procedure / Rules

Player to complete the following;

Stickhandling - Player controls the puck through a series of twenty pucks.

Cone Course - Player with a puck, skates forwards and backwards around a series of 4 cones.

Toe Drag - Player to carry the puck on the outside of the barrier and execute the toe drag around the 2nd barrier in front of the net and take a shot on goal

Clock starts on official’s whistle.

Player must maintain possession of puck at all times while completing the course or the player will be instructed to go back to the puck or cone that was missed to complete the skill.

Each skill must be completed before moving on to the next skill. Official whistles/signals completion of each skill.

Event ends when puck enters the goal net.

EVENT 6 - Cheetos NHL ACCURACY SHOOTING™

Participants

A minimum of four players & four passers

Winner

Player with the fastest time

Procedure / Rules

Four destructible styrofoam targets 15 inches in diameter are attached to the goal posts, one target in each corner.

Two players, one on each side of the net, alternately pass pucks to a shooter positioned 25 feet out from the goal line.

Clock starts on official’s whistle.

Shooters compete at both ends of the rink, alternating attempts.

Any contact of a target by a puck that is shot is scored as a hit.

Clock stops when player has successfully hit all four targets.

EVENT 7 - Honda / Hyundai NHL ONE-ON-ONE™

Participants

The top 8 players following events 1 - 6

Eight goalies

The 8 th place player selects the goalie match up first, followed by the 7 th place player and so on until all eight goalies are assigned

place player selects the goalie match up first, followed by the 7 place player and so on until all eight goalies are assigned The player/goalie match up cannot be from the same team.

Winner

The player with the most points

The goalie with the most saves*

Procedure / Rules

Pucks will be placed at 6 designated positions.

Player has 1:00 to take shots on goal.

Player cannot take a shot until they cross the hashmarks.

No rebounds.

Play is dead once the puck crosses the goal line into the net or outside the goal posts.

If a player is in motion with their final puck, play continues until the shot is taken even if the one minute clock has expired.

The first 5 pucks will have a 1 point value and pucks 6 plus will have a 2 point value.

Clock starts on official’s whistle.

*Goalie Prize

The goalie with the most saves will win $100K (USD)

If goalies are tied for most saves, the goalie with the higher save percentage wins

If a goalie competes twice for any reason, their best round will be counted

EVENT 8 - Pepsi NHL OBSTACLE COURSE™

Participants

The top 6 players following event 7

Winner

Player with the fastest time

Procedure / Rules

On the officials whistle the player starts on the player bench side at the centre line with a puck and skates to the penalty box side of the zamboni end goal line.

As the player rounds the goal net, they will see 6 of the twelve bridges lit up with a green light and the player handles the puck under the lit bridges that are lit green.

Following the completion of the 6 bridges the player moves to passing accuracy where a pile of pucks are positioned.

Player to score in each of the 3 mini nets.

After completion of the mini nets, the player picks up a puck to complete the cone course.

Out of the cone course the player finishes the event by hitting the target in the net. If the player misses on their first attempt, additional pucks will be available.

Time ends when the player successfully hits the target.

Competition Rules and Regulations

Decision Process

The officials shall make all necessary rulings regarding the Skills events.

Prior to the event the NHL in conjunction with the 12 competing players will determine which players are participating in which event and order of participation. Number of players in each event is subject to change.

The 12 players must participate in 4 of the first 6 events.

After event 6, 4 players will be eliminated and following the seventh event, 2 additional players will be eliminated.

Points

For events 1 - 7, points are awarded as follows;

1st - 5 pts, 2nd - 4 pts, 3rd - 3 pts, 4th - 2 pts,

5th - 1 pt, 6th +, 0 pts

For event eight, points are awarded as follows;

1st - 10 pts, 2nd - 8 pts, 3rd - 6 pts, 4th - 4 pts,

5th - 2 pts, 6th - 0 pts

Tie Situations

If at the completion of an event there is a tie for any position the players will split the points available.

i.e. a tie for 2nd would earn each player 3.5 pts.

If at the completion of the NHL All-Star Skills competition there is a tie for first place, the player with the higher ranking in the 8th event (Obstacle Course) will win the overall competition.

If players are tied after Six Events

The player with the most 1 st , 2 nd , 3 rd place etc rankings is ranked higher.

, 2 , 3 place etc rankings is ranked higher. If the players are still tied, then we compare rankings in the events the tied players participated head-to-head.

If still tied and not for 8 th position, a coin flip will determine order for event 7.

position, a coin flip will determine order for event 7. If still tied and for 8 th position players flip a coin to determine shooing order for “Closest to the Goal”. Closest to the goal is measured from the centre of the goal line.

position players flip a coin to determine shooing order for “Closest to the Goal”. Closest to the goal is measured from the centre of the goal line. If more than 2 players are tied for 8th position, players will draw cards to determine shooting order for “Closest to the Goal”.

If players are tied after Seven Events

If the players are tied, rankings are compared in the 7 th

If they are still tied, the player with the most 1 st , 2 nd , 3 rd place, etc. rankings is ranked higher.

, 2 , 3 place, etc. rankings is ranked higher. If the players are still tied, then we compare rankings in all the events the tied players participated head-to-head.

If still tied and not for 6 th position, we flip a coin to determine order for event 8.

position, we flip a coin to determine order for event 8. If still tied and for 6 th position players flip a coin to determine shooing order for “Closest to the Goal”. Closest to the goal is measured from the centre of the goal line.

position players flip a coin to determine shooing order for “Closest to the Goal”. Closest to the goal is measured from the centre of the goal line. If more than 2 players are tied for 6th position, players will draw cards to determine shooting order for “Closest to the Goal”.

If goalies are tied following the One-on-One event

If two goalies are tied for most saves, the goalie with the higher save percentage will win

If two goalies remain tied, prize is split

If players are tied for 1st place after Eight Events

Player with the higher ranking in the Obstacle Course is the winner

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and will include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Tickets to the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL.

In addition, Tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. The 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ will be a four-day, 300,000 square-foot, family-friendly fan festival at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building from February 1-4. Tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday, which will take place on Feb. 1 and will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year, Honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase, are available here.

Fans can sign up to receive news and updates on the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend at https://events.nhl.com/.