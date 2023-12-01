Bertagna earned Lester Patrick Trophy with decorated career in college hockey

Joe Bertagna gained insight from legends of the game on the way to becoming an icon in the United States as a college hockey administrator and goalie coach for more than five decades.

He was also admired for going outside the box.

"I think an overlooked part of Joe is the fact he's just about as witty as anybody I know," said Dave Ogrean, who twice was USA Hockey executive director (1993-99; 2005-17). "I believe he could absolutely be on the writing staff for 'Saturday Night Live.'"

The 72-year-old native of Arlington, Massachusetts, will receive the 2023 Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to hockey in the United States during the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Westin Copley Place in Boston on Dec. 6.

Ogrean remembers Bertagna's editorial genius in the early 1980s of a then paper, 'Not The Boston Globe' (NTBG).

"For people who were faithful readers of The Boston Globe and knew the idiosyncrasies of some of the more prominent writers, 'NTBG' would have you laughing so hard because it was such an incredibly clever, well thought out spoof of The Globe," Ogrean said. "I often thought after that if he would leave his New England roots behind, take his talents to New York and write for 'The Tonight Show.'

"But Joe's not a self-promoter and, in fact, is quite humble. But he's as clever and witty as anybody I've known."

Bertagna admitted writing for 'NTBG' was very satisfying, but his real passion came from pioneering changes as ECAC hockey commissioner for 15 years (1982-97), Hockey East commissioner for 23 years (1997-2020) and as a goalie coach at all levels of hockey.

"He's had an unbelievable impact in not only New England, but across the United States and especially with his writing," said former USA Hockey president Ron DeGregorio (2003-15). "He's done it all and he's probably one of the most liked and respected leaders in hockey to this day because of his personality, sensitivity and in giving everybody a chance."