Bertagna earned Lester Patrick Trophy with decorated career in college hockey

Administrator, goalie coach, commissioner will be honored for outstanding service at U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame ceremony

AHCA-podium-and-Bertagna-with-Ranford-split

© Joe Bertagna

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Joe Bertagna gained insight from legends of the game on the way to becoming an icon in the United States as a college hockey administrator and goalie coach for more than five decades.

He was also admired for going outside the box.

"I think an overlooked part of Joe is the fact he's just about as witty as anybody I know," said Dave Ogrean, who twice was USA Hockey executive director (1993-99; 2005-17). "I believe he could absolutely be on the writing staff for 'Saturday Night Live.'"

The 72-year-old native of Arlington, Massachusetts, will receive the 2023 Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to hockey in the United States during the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Westin Copley Place in Boston on Dec. 6.

Ogrean remembers Bertagna's editorial genius in the early 1980s of a then paper, 'Not The Boston Globe' (NTBG).

"For people who were faithful readers of The Boston Globe and knew the idiosyncrasies of some of the more prominent writers, 'NTBG' would have you laughing so hard because it was such an incredibly clever, well thought out spoof of The Globe," Ogrean said. "I often thought after that if he would leave his New England roots behind, take his talents to New York and write for 'The Tonight Show.'

"But Joe's not a self-promoter and, in fact, is quite humble. But he's as clever and witty as anybody I've known."

Bertagna admitted writing for 'NTBG' was very satisfying, but his real passion came from pioneering changes as ECAC hockey commissioner for 15 years (1982-97), Hockey East commissioner for 23 years (1997-2020) and as a goalie coach at all levels of hockey. 

"He's had an unbelievable impact in not only New England, but across the United States and especially with his writing," said former USA Hockey president Ron DeGregorio (2003-15). "He's done it all and he's probably one of the most liked and respected leaders in hockey to this day because of his personality, sensitivity and in giving everybody a chance."

Bertagna-presents-award

© Joe Bertagna

Lessons learned early in his career helped shape Bertagna into the leader we know, including when he played goalie as a sophomore at Arlington (1968-69).

"The high school hockey coach in Arlington (Ed Burns) was a legend in Massachusetts and wearing the high school jersey was the first definable goal I remember," Bertagna said.

More than a year later, Bertagna got the attention of Bill Cleary, a U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer (1976) and Lester Patrick Award winner (1997). Cleary was coaching Harvard University when he recruited Bertagna.

"Arlington always had a pipeline to Boston College because their coach, Eddie Burns, went to BC and played," Cleary said. "But I said, 'Hey, you got to get that pipeline down to Cambridge; the [heck] with Chestnut Hill.'"

Said Bertagna: "Bill was passionate but also made sure we had fun. I tried to be passionate about my work through the years but also made sure people I worked with could enjoy it."

At Harvard, Bertagna played for Ralph 'Cooney' Weiland (1972 Lester Patrick winner) and Cleary (1971-73).

"Cooney proved you didn't have to say much to get a point across," Bertagna said. "One day at practice when I was the sophomore backup goalie (in 1970-71), I was frustrated and threw my stick over the glass. He saw it and I braced for a tongue-lashing. When he got to me, he said, 'Can't play goal without a stick.' I went to the bench to get my other stick, but he had already told the manager not to give it to me. I practiced the last hour without a stick and never tossed it again."

After college, Bertagna realized working in hockey was something he aspired to do. Cleary helped with the transition, recommending he apply for an internship with the ECAC.

"I knew Joey would do the job and then some," Cleary said. "He was a very dedicated and responsible young man and that really got him started after his college days in the hockey world."

Said Bertagna: "Maybe the most important thing [Cleary] recommended was that I go for that internship at the ECAC."

He earned it the first year it was offered (1976), one year before Ogrean earned the same position. Bertagna became a mentor and builder of the ECAC and, ultimately, Hockey East, serving as commissioner for each organization.

"I'm proud of the work with women's hockey," Bertagna said. "Some of it was just circumstance and timing, but because I had an interest in women's hockey, maybe some of those things happened a little sooner than they might have. I hope they were done with a little more love as opposed to a requirement.

"We had women on the board and there was some resistance from some corners, so I guess if there's one thing I feel the most proud of it was being a positive influence in the growth of women's hockey."

Bertagna-with-young-goalies

© Joe Bertagna

Bertagna helped launch the women's program at Harvard in 1977-78 and was its first coach for two seasons. He also helped form the Hockey East women's league (2002-03) and initiated collegiate league play for Division I and Division III women's programs while with the ECAC.

"Joey really was at the forefront of promoting women's hockey and I see how much it's grown and it's terrific to see these young girls and women play," Cleary said.

As Hockey East commissioner, Bertagna led the hosting of the 2015 NCAA Frozen Four in Boston, negotiated a new television contract for the conference, organized multiple sold-out events at Fenway Park and brought the University of Notre Dame and University of Connecticut into the conference ranks.

"He's a people's person," said New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello, who was coach at Providence College in Hockey East for 15 seasons (1968-83) and director of player personnel for four more (1983-87). "I think did a great job with Hockey East, adding some teams, with all the things he did. I haven't talked to him recently but I'm just so happy for him. I don't see anyone who's more deserving."

Bertagna was Bruins goaltending coach (1985-91), USA Hockey's 1992 Canada Cup team and the United States team that played at the 1994 Lillehammer Olympics. He concluded his 50th season of the Bertagna Goaltending School in August. In the first summer of that camp in 1974, he had United States Olympic coaching legend Tim Taylor overseeing his efforts.

"Tim was a special mentor," Bertagna said. "He was Bill Cleary's assistant coach at Harvard before he became head coach at Yale and he hired me to coach goalies at his summer camp and that's where my love of coaching started."

Said DeGregorio: "Joe's able to articulate the essence of goaltending development and understands age-appropriate training. He can coach a squirt all the way up to an elite NHL player. It's a gift to do what he does."

Bertagna is in his third year as commissioner of the Eastern Hockey League, and he remains chairman on USA Hockey's playing rules committee. He and his wife, Kathy, have been married 28 years and have three children, Bobby, 27, Joey, 25, and Grace, 22. 

"Ever since the news broke (Oct. 12) about my getting the award, it's amazing the number of people who have reached out," Bertagna said. "Many of whom I might have expected, but a lot that I did not expect to hear ... high school, college, whatever. It's been really gratifying and that's as special as the trophy itself."

Latest News

Nikita Zadorov traded to Canucks from Flames

Zadorov traded to Canucks by Flames
Washington Capitals Anaheim Ducks game recap November 30

Wilson scores hat trick, Capitals hold off Ducks
Vegas Golden Knights Vancouver Canucks game recap November 30

Golden Knights ease past Canucks to end 3-game skid
Minnesota Wild Nashville Predators game recap November 30

Dewar scores 1st NHL hat trick, Wild end Predators 6-game winning streak
New York Islanders Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 30

Barzal, Islanders recover, defeat Hurricanes in OT
Buffalo Sabres St. Louis Blues game recap November 30

Blues recover, score 6 to defeat Sabres
New Jersey Devils Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 30

Luke Hughes scores in OT, Devils recover to defeat Flyers 
Pittsburgh Penguins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 30

Jarry scores goalie goal, Penguins rally past Lightning
Edmonton Oilers Winnipeg Jets game recap November 30

Draisaitl, Oilers rally past Jets in 3rd period for 4th straight win
Colorado Avalanche Arizona Coyotes game recap November 30

Bjugstad scores in OT, Coyotes defeat Avalanche  
Dallas Stars Calgary Flames game recap November 30

Kadri scores in OT, Flames rally past Stars
Draft Notebook Cole Hutson motivated by brothers selection

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Hutson motivated after brother chosen in 2nd round in 2022
Seattle Kraken Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 30

Marner has hat trick, Maple Leafs recover against Kraken in shootout
San Jose Sharks Boston Bruins game recap November 30

Bruins shut out Sharks, end 3-game losing streak
Tristan Jarry Penguins goalie goal

Jarry celebrated for scoring Penguins' 1st goalie goal
Florida Panthers Montreal Canadiens game recap November 30

Panthers score 4 in 3rd, cruise past Canadiens
Chicago Blackhawks Detroit Red Wings game recap November 30

Compher, Fabbri each scores twice, Red Wings ease past Blackhawks
Patrick Kane skates with Detroit playing status 7 to 10 days

Kane hopes to debut with Red Wings in 7-10 days