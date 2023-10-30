16 games to be nationally televised this week

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1
Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B): The Sabres and Flyers begin a home-and-home set that concludes in Buffalo on Friday. Tage Thompson has points in three straight games (three goals, two assists). Rasmus Dahlin's nine points (two goals, seven assists) share the team lead with Jeff Skinner (five goals, four assists). Dahlin’s eight-game point streak is the longest by a Sabres defenseman since Phil Housley's franchise record of 14 set in 1989-90. Travis Konecny's eight goals in eight games lead Philadelphia.
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT2): Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche in goals (five), assists (seven) and points (12), and has a six-game point streak (six goals, five assists) against the Blues since April 14, 2021. Nathan MacKinnon has points in 12 straight (six goals, 14 assists), the longest run of his NHL career against one team.
THURSDAY, NOV. 2
Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS): Boston forward David Pastrnak has 24 assists and 48 points in 38 games against Toronto, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs, each the most he’s had against one NHL team. He's scored 24 goals against the Maple Leafs and Flyers, respectively.
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, MSG-B, NHLN): Dahlin, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 13 games against the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews, chosen No. 1 by Toronto in the 2016 Draft, has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 15 games against Buffalo since Dahlin joined the League for the 2018-19 season.
OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES
MONDAY, OCT. 30
New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG)
Rangers forward Blake Wheeler returns to Winnipeg for the first time after playing 13 seasons for the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers, serving as captain for six. He is the franchise leader in games played (897), assists (550) and points (812).
Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS)
TUESDAY, OCT. 31
Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSO)
Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly is expected to become the first player this season to reach the 1,000-game milestone in the NHL.
THURSDAY, NOV. 2
Montreal Canadiens at Arizona Coyotes (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS)
FRIDAY, NOV. 3
Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG-B, SN1)
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers (3 p.m. ET; SN, NHLN, BSSO)
Tampa Bay Lighting at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSUN)
Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; BSMW, CITY, TVAS)
Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, CITY, SN1)
Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, BSSW)
SUNDAY, NOV. 5
New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)