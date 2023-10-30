16 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the fourth week of the season.

In total, 16 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, Sportsnet and/or TVA Sports this week. The Toronto Maple Leafs are showcased three times with home games against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and on the road against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. TNT has a Wednesday doubleheader with the Sabres traveling to Wells Fargo Center to play the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche hosting the St. Louis Blues.

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs (8 p.m. ET; TVAS2, TSN4, ESPN): William Nylander will look to set a new Maple Leafs point record of nine consecutive games to begin a season. He has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in eight games and shares the mark with Frank Mahovlich, Lanny McDonald and John Anderson. Kings captain Anze Kopitar is three goals from 400 in the NHL coming off his 1,300th game in the League on Saturday.