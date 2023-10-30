Latest News

Flames stay optimistic after Heritage Classic loss

Flames vow to turn season around after Heritage Classic loss to Oilers
Oilers defeat Flames at Heritage Classic, end 4-game skid

Oilers defeat Flames at Heritage Classic, end 4-game skid
Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan
Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman
Noa Diop seeks hockey Olympic glory for France

Color of Hockey: Diop eyes Olympics with France national women's team
McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic

McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic
Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild

Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild
Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks
Oilers, Flames show up to Heritage Classic in unique outfits

Oilers, Flames show up to 2023 Heritage Classic in unique outfits
Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons
Buzz: Ekblad, Montour return to practice

NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils with upper-body injury
Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post

Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post
Tkachuk scores 2, Senators top Penguins to end skid

Tkachuk scores 2, Senators defeat Penguins to end 3-game skid
Matthew Perry remembered by Ottawa Senators and NHL

Senators, NHL mourn actor Matthew Perry, dead at 54
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Zizing 'Em Up: Karlsson set for 1st trip back to San Jose with Penguins

Zizing 'Em Up: Karlsson set for 1st trip back to San Jose with Penguins
NHL On Tap: Flames, Oilers each in need of win at Heritage Classic

NHL On Tap: Flames, Oilers each in need of victory at Heritage Classic

16 games to be nationally televised this week

Wednesday doubleheader on TNT; Maple Leafs showcased 3 times

Kopitar-Nylander
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the fourth week of the season.

In total, 16 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, Sportsnet and/or TVA Sports this week. The Toronto Maple Leafs are showcased three times with home games against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and on the road against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. TNT has a Wednesday doubleheader with the Sabres traveling to Wells Fargo Center to play the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche hosting the St. Louis Blues.

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs (8 p.m. ET; TVAS2, TSN4, ESPN): William Nylander will look to set a new Maple Leafs point record of nine consecutive games to begin a season. He has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in eight games and shares the mark with Frank Mahovlich, Lanny McDonald and John Anderson. Kings captain Anze Kopitar is three goals from 400 in the NHL coming off his 1,300th game in the League on Saturday.

NTI_LAKvTOR_1920x1080_BOARDS_103123_ESPN_TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1

Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B): The Sabres and Flyers begin a home-and-home set that concludes in Buffalo on Friday. Tage Thompson has points in three straight games (three goals, two assists). Rasmus Dahlin's nine points (two goals, seven assists) share the team lead with Jeff Skinner (five goals, four assists). Dahlin’s eight-game point streak is the longest by a Sabres defenseman since Phil Housley's franchise record of 14 set in 1989-90. Travis Konecny's eight goals in eight games lead Philadelphia.

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT2): Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche in goals (five), assists (seven) and points (12), and has a six-game point streak (six goals, five assists) against the Blues since April 14, 2021. Nathan MacKinnon has points in 12 straight (six goals, 14 assists), the longest run of his NHL career against one team.

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS): Boston forward David Pastrnak has 24 assists and 48 points in 38 games against Toronto, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs, each the most he’s had against one NHL team. He's scored 24 goals against the Maple Leafs and Flyers, respectively.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, MSG-B, NHLN): Dahlin, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 13 games against the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews, chosen No. 1 by Toronto in the 2016 Draft, has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 15 games against Buffalo since Dahlin joined the League for the 2018-19 season.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY, OCT. 30

New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG)

Rangers forward Blake Wheeler returns to Winnipeg for the first time after playing 13 seasons for the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers, serving as captain for six. He is the franchise leader in games played (897), assists (550) and points (812).

Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS)

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSO)

Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly is expected to become the first player this season to reach the 1,000-game milestone in the NHL.

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

Montreal Canadiens at Arizona Coyotes (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS)

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG-B, SN1)

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers (3 p.m. ET; SN, NHLN, BSSO)

Tampa Bay Lighting at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSUN)

Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; BSMW, CITY, TVAS)

Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, CITY, SN1)

Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, BSSW)

SUNDAY, NOV. 5

New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)